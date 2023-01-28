Want to clean up a USB drive, or change its file system? It's easy to format a USB drive on Windows 11, and we're here to show you how.

USB drives allow us to easily move files between different devices, whether that's different computers or — with the advent of USB OTG — even phones. But as you pile up files you forgot to delete, it can get a bit messy, so sometimes, it's good to start fresh and free up the space on the drive. The easiest way to do this is to format the USB drive, and Windows 11 makes this quite easy, just as previous versions of Windows did.

Benefits of formatting a USB drive

Formatting a USB drive deletes all the files on it, or rather, it un-indexes them. That means the space those files occupy is considered unused, and new files can overwrite that space. From the user's perspective, that space will be free. However, it's important to keep in mind that until those files are overwritten, they may still be able to be recovered using specialized software, so this isn't a solution if you want to sell a drive to someone and it used to have sensitive data on it.

Another potential reason to format a USB drive is to change its file system. There are a few options available these days, and each has benefits compared to others. Have you ever tried to move a multi-gigabyte file into a USB drive only to be told it's not possible because the file is too big for the destination file system? That's due to limitations with some file systems, specifically FAT and FAT32. That's where options like NTFS and exFAT come into the picture because they support files as big as the maximum partition size.

Of course, NTFS and exFAT have downsides, too, especially compatibility. NTFS is developed by Microsoft, and nowadays, it's mostly possible to use NTFS drives on modern desktop operating systems, but especially with older platforms, you may find that NTFS isn't always compatible. exFAT is an attempt at bridging the gap between FAT and NTFS, allowing for bigger file sizes while offering wider compatibility. Still, for older operating systems, you may still find that exFAT doesn't work perfectly.

Depending on your use case, formatting the drive allows you to change the file system to whatever fits your needs the best.

How to format a USB drive in Windows 11

With that clarification out of the way, let's get into how you can format a USB drive on Windows 11. The process is actually very simple:

Plug your USB drive into your PC. Open File Explorer and head to the This PC page on the navigation pane on the left. Find the USB drive you just plugged in. Make sure you're selecting the right drive to avoid losing important data. Right-click the drive and click Format in the context menu. The Format dialog will show up with a few options: Capacity is the size of the drive, and it can't be changed. File system, as explained above, affects compatibility and also maximum file and partition sizes. FAT32 is the best option for compatibility, but it only allows file sizes up to 4GB. exFAT and NTFS don't have this size limit, but may not be compatible with older devices, particularly NTFS. exFAT is likely the best middle ground for modern devices. Allocation unit size changes the size of clusters of files, which means that a minimum amount of space will always be occupied by a file, even if the file itself is smaller than the size of the cluster. Nowadays, most files are too large for this to make a huge difference, so the default value should be good enough. Volume label is the name that's associated with the drive when you plug it into a device. Quick format is an option enabled by default to speed up the process. If you disable it, Windows will also check for bad sectors on the drive to assess the integrity of the files and potential risks to other files you store on it. This takes a lot longer, and it should only make sense for older drives, as newer ones shouldn't have bad sectors yet. Once you've selected the options you want, click Start then OK to confirm you want to delete all the data on the drive.

Once the process finishes, you'll have your flash drive fully free to store new files and use on any device you want. The process is quick and easy, and it really hasn't changed significantly in many years, so most of these steps apply to previous versions of Windows as well.