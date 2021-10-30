Macs are usually used for both work and personal purposes, and our files can accumulate over time. Here's how to free up space on a Mac.

Apple computers — Macs — are known for their durability and power. Take the 2021 MacBook Pro models as an example; they're extremely capable, energy efficient, and merely unrivaled. It's important to keep your Mac protected from scratches and dust, so take a look on our list of best MacBook Pro cases. Another key to durability is keeping your Mac's hard drive in check. A full storage can slow down your machine. So here's how to free up space on a Mac.

How to free up space on a Mac

Click on the Apple Logo in the top left corner.

Tap on About This Mac .

. Head to Storage, in the middle of the top section.

Hit on Manage, next to Mackintosh HD.

Turn on the suggested settings that suit you in the Recommendations section.

Take a look at all installed programs on your Mac and consider deleting ones you don't need from the Applications section.

Do the same in the Documents and other sections listed. They all provide easy and bulk delete options.

Finally, empty the Trash if you don't need any of the files you've deleted.

Storing Photos and Documents in iCloud is always a great idea to save on space. This is because Apple allows you to safely store your data in the cloud and offload them from your connected devices. So you free up space on your Mac, without needing to delete the data. When you need to access them again, you're one download away from having them back in their respective places.

If you have plenty of data on your Mac and don't want to get an iCloud Plus subscription, you could always buy an external hard drive and keep a copy of data you don't frequently need stored there. However, hard drives can get stolen, damaged, or lost. So an iCloud Plus subscription would offer you convenience, security, and peace of mind.

