Here’s how to install Windows 10 version 21H2 right now

Microsoft has just begun rolling out Windows 10 version 21H2, the next feature update for users still on Windows 10. Even though Windows 11 is out now, Microsoft is still providing updates for Windows 10, specifically for business users. The focus is on Windows 11 now, especially for consumers, but if you want to get Windows 11 version 21H2 right now, there are a few ways to do it.

The new features in Windows 10 version 21H2 are almost entirely focused on security and business use cases. There are some changes to the VPN APIs in UWP apps, support for Wi’-Fi 6 with WPA3 Hash-to-Element protocol, and more. Microsoft also announced today that it’s changing the release cadence of Windows 10 feature updates to happen once a year, similar to Windows 11.

So, what can you do if you want to get Windows 10 version 21H2 right now? The easiest way is to use Windows Update, but this will be a gradual rollout, so you may have to find alternatives. Here’s what to do.

Download Windows 10 version 21H2 using Windows Update

The easiest way to get the Windows 10 version 21H2 update is to use the Settings app to download it from Windows Update. As Microsoft it out gradually, you may not see it right away, but you can simply open the Settings app, then click Update & Security. Click Check for Updates and if you’re part of the rollout, you’ll see an option to download the feature update to Windows 10 version 21H2.

This is an optional update, at least as long as your current version of Windows is supported. You’ll need to be running Windows 10 version 2004 or later to see the update.

Do note that you may also see the option to upgrade to Windows 11 if your device is supported. You can safely ignore it if you don’t want it, and only install the new Windows 10 update.

Download Windows 10 version 21H2 through the Insider Program (if your device doesn’t support Windows 11)

If you’re not included in the initial rollout for Windows 10 version 21H2 and you want it right now, you can get it right now by joining the Windows Insider Program. However, for this to work, you’ll need to have a PC that doesn’t support Windows 11. If it does and you join the Insider Program, you’re going to get Windows 11 instead.

To join the Windows Insider Program, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app and go to Update & Security, then click Windows Insider Program on the left side menu. Click Get Started

You’ll need to link your Microsoft account to join the Insider program.

Choose a channel to receive preview builds from. The Release Preview channel is the best option here.

Once you click Confirm, you’ll be prompted to restart the computer. Do it, and head back into the Settings app. Check for updates as usual, and you should see Windows 10 version 21H2.

Media Creation Tool

The final way to get the Windows 10 version 21H2 update is to download the Media Creation Tool. This is the slowest, but potentially safest and most effective way to upgrade your version of Windows 10. It’s the slowest because this method will actually download a full build of Windows 10 and install it, while Windows Update only downloads the files that are different from your current installation. We’d recommend one of the other two methods if you want to do things quickly.

If you want to use this method, head to the Windows 10 download page, and download the Media Creation Tool. Run it and follow the steps on the screen to download the latest version and upgrade your PC.