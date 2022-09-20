How to upgrade to the Windows 11 2022 Update (version 22H2)

It’s been a year in the making, but Microsoft has finally started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 Update, which is the first major feature update for Windows 11 since it launched on October 5th, 2021. If you’ve been following the news cycle for the past few months, you might have heard of this update as Windows 11 version 22H2, but those things are one and the same. With that said, a more pertinent question might be how to install it on your PC. If you’re not sure what to do, we’re here to show you how you can install the Windows 11 2022 Update (or version 22H2) on your computer.

First things first, you’ll need to make sure your PC supports Windows 11, if it isn’t running it already. If you already have the initial release of Windows 11, you should be able to get the 2022 Update with no issues, but if you’re still on Windows 10, you may want to take a look at the Windows 11 system requirements.

Using Windows Update on Windows 11

If you’re already on Windows 11, installing the 2022 Update is almost as easy as any other update you might get for your PC. All you need to do is open the Settings app, then click Windows Update in the side menu. Your PC should check for updates automatically, but you can also click Check for updates to try again. If the update is available for your PC, you’ll see the following screen:

Because feature updates are optional, you won’t get the Windows 11 2022 Update automatically. Instead, you have to click Download & install to get started. Once you do, the update will download and install on your PC. You’ll need to restart your PC and it might be unusable for about an hour, depending on how fast it is. Once it boots back up, you’ll be using Windows 11 version 22H2, or the 2022 Update.

If you don’t see the update offered, it’s possible Microsoft has blocked your PC from upgrading temporarily due to a compatibility issue with one or more of your apps. It may also be that it simply isn’t available to you yet. The update is rolling out gradually to gather feedback, so you may not see it right away.

Using Windows Update on Windows 10

For Windows 10 users that chose not to get Windows 11 until now, you can grab the update in a similar way. However, you might want to run the PC Health Check app first to make sure your PC is compatible, since Windows 11 has very different system requirements from Windows 10. If it does, you should see a screen similar to this:

Once you know if your PC can run Windows 11, you can head into the Settings app and choose the Updates & security section, which will open Windows Update by default. Typically, the PC will check for updates automatically, but you can click Check for updates to make sure. If the update is available to your PC, you’ll see this screen:

It’s also possible you’ll see the initial version of Windows 11 offered, so you can either update to Windows 11 first and then get the 2022 Update, or wait for it to show up directly on Windows 10.

Using the Installation Assistant

If the Windows 11 2022 Update isn’t being offered to you via Windows Update, you can always try the Windows 11 Installation Assistant. This is a program Microsoft offers to help you download the latest version of Windows 11, which is now the 2022 Update.

To do this, simply go to the Windows 11 download page on Microsoft’s website, and then click Download Now under Windows 11 Installation Assistant.

From here, simply run the Installation Assistant and follow the steps to get the latest update. This should work on both Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs (as long as your PC supports Windows 11).

You can also use the Media Creation Tool to create an ISO file or USB flash drive you can use to install the new version, or download an ISO file directly from Microsoft’s website. These options are all available on the same page, but we’d recommend the Installation Assistant if you want the easiest method. Using an ISO file may allow you to install Windows 11 if your PC doesn’t officially support it, though we wouldn’t recommend that. Windows 10 is still supported until 2025, so there’s no reason to force an upgrade on an unsupported PC. If you’re looking to do it this way or you want to perform a clean install of Windows 11, you can follow our guide to download and install Windows 11. The same steps still apply.

Using the Windows Insider Program

One last option you can try if the update isn’t showing up for you through the regular means is to join the Windows Insider Program. This is a program that allows fans and IT professionals to test Windows before it’s officially available, but you can use the Release Preview Channel to get the latest stable version a little early, too.

To do this, open the Settings app and go to the Windows Update section in the side menu (or choose Updates & Security if you’re on Windows 10), then choose Windows Inside Program at the bottom of the page (on Windows 10, this is an option in the side menu).

Click Get Started and link your Microsoft account, then choose the Release Preview option.

Follow the steps until you’re prompted to restart your PC. Once that’s done, simply follow the steps above to go to Windows Update as we described above, and the update should now show up as it normally would. After installing it, make sure to leave the Windows Insider Program again so you don’t accidentally get potentially unstable updates in the future.

And that’s about all you need to know if you want to get the Windows 11 version 22H2, or the 2022 Update, on your PC. Of course, as we’ve mentioned, you’ll have to meet the system requirements for Windows 11, which remain unchanged with the 2022 Update. We generally recommend waiting for the update to be offered normally through Windows Update, but if you’re eager to try the new features, the Windows 11 Installation Assistant and the Insider Program let you get it a little earlier.