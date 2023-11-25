The first thing that every new computer owner should do is run a benchmark test. Additionally, it is always a good idea to run a benchmark before and after swapping out a major component, like the GPU. By doing so, you can pinpoint any improvements or declines in performance.

Many computer owners incorrectly assume that the specs listed on the packaging are always accurate. However, the exact performance can vary even between identical components. By taking a benchmark, you can also verify that there isn't a major problem with the component. Today, we are specifically looking at GPU benchmarks, as it is the most-tested component.

What is a GPU benchmark?

As the name implies, a benchmark is a measure of performance that you can use as a starting point for further testing. When discussing PC components, such as the GPU, a benchmark serves as a reference for further settings and component changes. In short, a benchmark lets you verify that you have the best GPU.

Benchmarks are like a stress test for a computer. A special benchmark program pushes the GPU to its limit. Once complete, users can view charts and graphs with their GPU specs. FPS and how it drops as the GPU goes through its test is one of the primary metrics gamers should consider.

Several websites post GPU benchmarks, and while they do provide some insight into how each card stacks up, it is not representative of your real-world results. Many places also try to create estimated benchmarks based on the computer components. But you really can't compare estimated performance to an actual GPU benchmark.

How to benchmark a GPU

Now that you have a better understanding of GPU benchmarks, it is time to take some readings. For our benchmark, we are using Superposition 2017. There are several others, including one from modeling software Blender. However, this free software easily lets users test GPU benchmarks and even supports VR testing.

Download and install the benchmark software of your choice. Launch the GPU benchmark program. Choose a Preset to run the test. It is best to use 1080p as a basis and then run further tests with higher resolutions. Click the Run button. Wait for the program as it tests the GPU. Do not use any other programs in the background, as they can skew the results or cause the benchmark program to crash. Once complete, view the data. It is also a good idea to save the results for comparison with subsequent tests. The easiest way to do this is by pressing the Save button to store them on the computer.

When to run a GPU benchmark

Running a benchmark test is not a one-time thing. While it is good to run a benchmark test after changing a major component, like the GPU, you should also run them regularly to ensure the computer is running at peak performance. Many users run a benchmark at least once a year to monitor their gaming capabilities, while others choose to monitor benchmarks more frequently, especially when changing settings like clock speed.

No matter how often you choose to run a benchmark, it is vital to run one before and after changing the GPU. Doing so helps quantify the improvement that the new graphics card offers. Some video games, like Forza Horizon 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, have a GPU benchmark tool built-in that lets users test GPU performance against a game they actually play.

Deciphering benchmark data

Depending on the benchmark tool used, it may be overwhelming to interpret the data. Fortunately, tools like Superposition are very easy to break down. It only provides the average FPS alongside high and low readings. That provides pretty good insight, and it is easy to compare results in future tests. Changing the preset also increases or decreases the demand on the GPU.

However, some programs provide additional data, such as CPU usage, temperatures, stutter count, latency, and logic time. This is all great information, but it is a little more than the average person needs when creating a simple GPU benchmark. Finally, you may want to consider running a benchmark on other PC components, including the CPU and RAM.