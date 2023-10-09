There doesn’t have to be anything nefarious going on for you to want to hide iPhone messages. Maybe your child uses your phone from time to time, and you don’t want them to happen upon private conversations, or you discuss confidential business details in messages with co-workers and clients that you want to hide from view. Whatever the reason, you can hide certain iPhone messages from prying eyes using all the best iPhones, so you never have to worry about sensitive details getting into the wrong hands, or rather, being seen by the wrong eyes. There are actually a few tricks you can use. Once you know how, you’ll probably start going through your message strings to tighten up personal security.

How to hide iPhone message previews

You’ll notice that any time you get a message, your iPhone displays a preview of said message on the Home screen, which lights up inviting anyone nearby to sneak a peek and see what it says. For simple privacy, it makes sense to turn this off.

Go to Settings. Select Notifications. Select Messages. 3 Images Close Under Lock Screen Appearance, select Show Previews. It will be set to When Unlocked as the Default. You can leave this as is or select Never. 2 Images Close Under Alert, if there’s a checkmark under Lock Screen, tap to remove it if you don’t want a preview of incoming messages to show up at all unless you unlock and lock at the Messages app on your phone. Note that above that, you can make sure that even with these alerts disabled, critical and time sensitive messages will always be delivered immediately. Now any time you get a new message or one in your many conversation threads, you’ll see that you’re getting a message but not who it’s from nor any text of the actual message until you unlock the phone and open the Messages app. 3 Images Close

How to send messages using invisible ink

Is this some type of '80s coming-of-age movie where kids can write secret messages parents can’t decode? No, but the iPhone does have an option to send messages using something called invisible ink. The contents of the message don’t appear until the recipient actually taps on it. They’ll need to know you’re sending this way, though, or else they might think you didn’t send them anything).

Open the Messages app and start a new conversation or open an existing conversation string. Type your message. Tap and hold the Send button until you see a pop-up menu. Select Invisible Ink. 4 Images Close The text will appear on a blue background with dots like fireworks covering it. Tap the Arrow to send; this is how the person will receive the message. The message will show up on their phone indicating in the preview that it’s sent with invisible ink. When they select the conversation string, they will see the same pixilated screen. Tap on it to start revealing the message bit by bit. After about three taps, the message is completely revealed. 3 Images Close

How to lock messaging apps

If you’re using a messaging app other than iMessage to send messages you want hidden, you can lock them, so they will re-open only with Face ID or Touch ID. Here’s how to do this with WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Open WhatsApp. Go to Settings in the bottom-right corner. Select Privacy. 3 Images Close Scroll Down to Screen Lock and select. Turn Require Face ID on by tapping to the right until the circle turns green. Now you will need to confirm your identity with Face ID every time you log into WhatsApp. 4 Images Close Open Facebook Messenger. Select the Menu icon in the top-left corner. Select the gear icon to access Settings. Select Privacy & safety. 4 Images Close Select App lock and turn on Require Face ID by tapping to the right. A message will pop up asking you to confirm if you want to allow Messenger to use Face ID. Select OK. You’ll then be taken to a screen where you can select the preferred delay after which the app will lock once you exit it. Choices include 1 minute after leaving, 15 minutes after leaving, 1 hour after leaving, or immediately after you leave Messenger. 4 Images Close

How to hide iPhone messages from a single person

If you want to hide messages from a single individual but don’t want to outright delete the conversation, you can do so with a little workaround.

Go to your Contacts, find the person, select, choose Edit, and scroll down to Delete Contact, then select Delete Contact again in the pop-up message. (Make sure you jot their contact details down somewhere as a backup). 3 Images Close Now go to Settings. Go to Messages. Scroll down to Message Filtering and turn on Filter Unknown Senders. Now, by default when that contact you just deleted from your contact list sends you a message, you will not receive a notification because they are considered an “unknown sender.” 4 Images Close The message they send will be visible in a separate message folder accessed when you select Filter at the top, left of your main messaging window and Unknown Senders. (Alternatively, you can also rename the contact so a nosy person can’t see who you’re talking to, or will think the conversation is with someone other than who it’s actually with.) 2 Images Close

How to make messages disappear

If you prefer to simply have messages disappear right after you read them (no, they won’t self-destruct like you see in movies like Mission: Impossible), you can set your phone to do this.

Go to Settings. Select Messages. Scroll down to Message History and select Keep Messages. Select automatic message deletion after 30 days (the only other option is one year). While the messages won’t necessarily be hidden, they will disappear monthly. 4 Images Close

How to hide alerts for one conversation

If your concern is that you don’t want alerts to appear for a single conversation with someone or a group (say, so your conversation with your spouse doesn’t light up your phone during a business meeting), you can hide alerts from a single conversation.

Go to the conversation in the Messages app. Tap on the person’s name (or group icons) at the top of the conversation. Toggle Hide Alerts on by tapping to the right. Tap Done. This effectively silences notifications from this conversation. You’ll see a tiny bell with a line through it to the right of the conversation thread to confirm that alerts are silenced. 3 Images Close

How to hide iPhone messages using Screen Time

The Screen Time feature is a great way to conserve battery by putting the phone to sleep after a certain period of time of inactivity. It’s also a great way to manage your personal screen time, ensuring you don’t spend hours scrolling through social media per day. But you can also use it to make sure that if you leave your phone on the table while you run to the bathroom, a nosy person won’t grab it and read your messages.

Open Settings. Select Screen Time. Select App Limits. Select Add Limit. 4 Images Close Choose Messages (if it doesn’t show up, you might have to search for it). Tap Add. Tap Next. Choose the duration of time using the scrolling hour and minute options. This will determine after how long the phone will lock the Messages app. The shortest duration you can choose is 1 minute, but this will lock Messages, so it can’t be accessed if you step away and leave your phone behind. 3 Images Close

How to use disappearing messages

Did you know some message apps have a disappearing messages feature? This will make the message disappear after a specified period of time. Someone can always, of course, take a screenshot before it disappears, and messages don’t disappear instantly after being read like they do on platforms like Snapchat. But it’s a nice way to keep your conversation strings clean without any manual clean-up work and prevent others from seeing your previous conversations should they get hold of your phone. Here, I’ll use WhatsApp as an example of one messaging app that supports this.

Open WhatsApp. Open a conversation window. Tap on the person’s name at the top. Select Disappearing Messages. A pop-up will appear the first time you choose it. Select how quickly you want messages to disappear in that conversation, including 24 hours, 7 days, 90 days, or leave it off. 3 Images Close

There are plenty of ways to hide message alerts, messages, chats, and more

Hiding messages on an iPhone like the new iPhone 15 Pro Max doesn’t necessarily mean you have something to hide. It all comes down to protecting your privacy and ensuring that messages meant for your eyes only are indeed seen by your eyes only. It’s also an extra layer of security should your phone ever be lost or stolen. Someone can’t tap into your private messages and figure out personal details that could provide an about things like your bank account, private passwords, names or details of your children or family members, and more.

The best iPhones with iOS 17 and even older versions offer useful, sometimes clever, ways to keep your messages under wraps, protected by Face ID verification. The Invisible Ink feature, meanwhile, is just plain cool. Play around with these options, and you’re sure to find the best way to keep your messages private that works for you.