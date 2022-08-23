How to insert a SIM card in your Android phone

After unboxing your brand new Android smartphone, the first thing you would want to do is insert a SIM card. That way, you’ll be ready to start making calls and have a working data connection once you complete the initial setup. And if you don’t have a WiFi connection, you’d also need a SIM card and a data connection to help complete the initial setup process. Back in the day, inserting a SIM card required removing the back panel as the slot was located under the battery. Unless you have an older smartphone, you don’t usually need to do that anymore.

Almost all new smartphones nowadays come with a small dedicated SIM tray that’s placed on the side, top, or bottom of the phone. Inserting a SIM card into a smartphone is a very straightforward process, but it may feel a bit confusing to some as there are different SIM cards, and the process varies across Android OEMs. Follow these steps to properly insert a SIM into your Android smartphone. If you have an iPhone then refer to this guide on how to insert a SIM into your iPhone.

Switch off your smartphone.

The next step is to locate the SIM tray. If your phone has a case, make sure it’s removed. Depending on your smartphone, it may be found on the side, at the top, or at the bottom. You’ll see a tiny hole next to the tray, as shown in the image below.

Note: Most phones also have microphone holes close to the SIM tray, so ensure you aren’t misidentifying the two. If the two holes are close by, the SIM tray hole will be part of the SIM tray design.

You’ll need the SIM ejection tool to open the tray. You can find the tool inside the smartphone box. If you don’t have it, you can use a paper clip or pin.

Insert the SIM tool or paperclip inside the hole next to the tray and press it with your index finger to pop the tray out. Don’t apply too much force. The tray should pop out easily.

Pull out the SIM tray from the smartphone and place it on a clean, solid surface. Also, note down the position of the tray. This will make it easier to reinsert it.

Depending on your phone, you may need a Nano or micro SIM. Almost all modern Android smartphones use Nano SIM.

If your phone is dual-SIM, the SIM tray will have two slots. Some Android phones also have a hybrid SIM tray (see the first picture below), which can accommodate two SIM cards or a single SIM and a microSD card.

Place the SIM card in slot 1 with the logo up and gold/bronze chip side facing down. Some Android phones use a SIM tray that can hold two SIMs back to back (see the image below). In that case, place the SIM card with the gold/bronze chip side facing up and the logo down. Note that the card will only fit one way.

Now, gently push the SIM tray back into the smartphone. The tray should slide in easily without any resistance. Don’t apply force. If it’s not going in or stuck, it’s either that you’re pushing the tray in the wrong direction or you haven’t placed the SIMs correctly. In that case, gently pull the tray out. Ensure the SIM cards are properly fit and flat to the tray.

After reinserting the SIM tray, power on the smartphone.

If you followed the above steps correctly, you should see the carrier information and signal bars appear on the screen. That’s it. You’re now ready to start making calls and using mobile data. Many Android smartphones nowadays come with an eSIM or embedded SIM. In that case, no physical swapping of SIM cards is required.