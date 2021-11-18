XDA Basics: How to insert a SIM card in your iPhone
When you get a new iPhone, one of the first things you have to do is insert a SIM card. This is to activate your data plan and be able to call and message your family and friends. If you’ve bought an iPhone 13, make sure to check out our lists of best chargers and MagSafe accessories available for it. Meanwhile, here’s how to insert a SIM card in your iPhone.

How to insert a SIM card in your iPhone

  • You will need your iPhone, SIM card, and the SIM ejection tool. If you can’t find the SIM ejection tool, then a paperclip or pin would work as an alternative.

  • First, you will need to turn off your iPhone if it’s already on. Hold the side button on the left and the volume up button on the right at the same time until you get the screen shown above.

  • Slide from left to right on the power button as shown above.

  • Remove your iPhone’s case — if you have one — and locate the SIM slot. You will find a tiny hole either on the right or left side of your iPhone, depending on its model.

  • Insert the SIM ejection tool or pin right into the SIM slot hole.

  • Once the SIM tray pops out, remove the pin, and gently slide it out with your fingers.

  • Place the SIM card on the tray with the bronze side facing up. You will only be able to place it in one position, due to the SIM card and tray having a missing corner (rather than being a perfect rectangle).

  • Insert the SIM tray into the iPhone with the bronze side still facing up.

  • Slide it completely into the iPhone.

  • Put the case back on and hold on the side button for a few seconds until the Apple logo shows up.
  • Voila! Your phone will be ready to use within a few seconds of seeing the logo, and you will be able to use your cellular plan.
