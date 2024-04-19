Sending files over the internet is usually a quick and easy activity – just attach the documents to an email and press “send.” However, the task turns into a chore when you have to transfer large files or a metric ton of data (or both). You can either send multiple emails, or you can compress files so that they don’t take up too much space. If you choose the latter, what program should you use to shrink a file’s digital footprint? Many users agree 7-zip is the way to go.

What is 7-zip?

7-zip is an open-source file archiver program originally designed by Igor Pavlov. Unlike its main competitors, WinZip and WinRar, 7-zip is completely free to use. More importantly, according to tests from UC Davis’ Feihn Lab and Tom’s Hardware, 7-zip is faster and can pack files down even more tightly than its rivals. Also, 7-zip is compatible with all manner of compressed files. While 7-zip uses its own proprietary format, .7z, it can also open .zip and .rar files.

Once you install 7-zip onto your computer, you won’t need any other file archivers. Even if you already own a data compression program, you should install 7-zip anyway since it’s free and probably faster.

Why you should use 7-zip

7-zip is faster and more efficient than other file archiver services. In the aforementioned Tom's Hardware test, 7-zip shrunk files by around 50% in well under a minute, whereas WinRar took twice as long. A more recent test by video editor software Movavi demonstrated that 7-zip could reduce mp4 video sizes by 41%, whereas WinZip only managed a compression rate of 28%. Admittedly, a few programs performed faster than 7-zip in these tests, but they were never more efficient, as 7-zip may have taken slightly more time but packed data even tighter than other archivers. Files in the .zip format were more common, but .7z files were always better at saving space.

Since 7-zip is an open source, third-party app, you might wonder if the program is safe since open source programs can be freely modified by almost anyone. Many computer users, as well as reputable companies such as Lenovo, affirm that the program is trustworthy and regularly reviewed by security experts. However, this only applies to copies you download from the official 7-zip website, as its managers maintain strict control over what is published there. If you download a copy from a different site, you run the risk of unintentionally installing malware.

How to install 7-zip on PC

Since 7-zip was originally released for Windows, that version of the program has received the most support and is arguably the easiest to use and download.

Installing 7-zip onto a Windows computer is not unlike installing almost any other program onto a PC:

1. Determine whether your computer uses a 64-bit or 32-bit system, then begin by clicking the Start button.

2. Click System.

3. Scroll down and click About.

4. Look for System type, which should be listed under Device specifications. This section will tell you if your OS is 64 or 32-bit.

5. Visit https://www.7-zip.org/.

6. Click Download next to a 7-zip program compatible with your OS (you may have to scroll down to find the correct one).

7. After the setup wizard has downloaded, find it in your Downloads folder and double-click on it.

8. A window warning you about letting the program make changes to your computer might pop up. If it does, click Yes.

9. A setup window should open. If you don’t like the folder the wizard recommends, select a different destination folder or create one of your own. Then click the Install button.

10. After 7-zip is finished installing, click Close.

As with most programs, it is highly recommended to restart your PC before using 7-zip. If the installation was successful, you should see a new 7-zip option in the drop-down menu whenever you right-click on a file – or after clicking on "Show more options" in the new menu if you are running Windows 11. Highlighting this option will provide yet another drop-down menu that lets you perform actions such as “open archive,” “extract files,” and “test archive.” If one version of 7-zip doesn’t work, uninstall the program and download a different version, preferably one designed for 32-bit systems.

How to install 7-zip on Linux

In March of 2021, 7-zip’s developers released official support for Linux computers. While 7-zip’s coders have provided a Linux-compatible version you can access from the site’s Downloads section, most Linux aficionados recommend using the OS Terminal to download and install the program in one fell swoop. However, the commands required for this task differ depending on your specific Linux version.

If you use a Debian-based system such as Ubuntu or Debian, take the following steps:

1. Open the Terminal window.

2. Type sudo apt update

3. Type sudo apt-get install p7zip-full

If you use an RPM-based system such as CentOS or Fedora, follow these steps:

1. Open the Terminal window.

2. Type sudo dnf install p7zip

If you use Arch Linux, use these instructions:

1. Open the Terminal window.

2. Type sudo apt-get install p7zip

Alternatively, many Linux owners also recommend using the Package Manager to download and install 7-zip:

1. Open Package Manager.

2. Search for 7zip.

3. Click on the Install button.

How to install 7-zip on Mac

Available but perhaps not ideal for Mac

While 7-zip is technically available for Mac, and you can find it on the same Downloads page as the Linux version, most Mac owners actually recommend other file archiver programs such as Keka. Rationales range from 7-zip only existing as a command line for Mac, to 7-zip not running well on Mac period. While we can’t guarantee anything, you can always try the program on your own by following these steps:

1. Visit https://www.7-zip.org/.

2. Click Download on the left side of the screen (between LZMA, SDK, and FAQ).

3. Scroll down until you find a program compatible with your macOS.

4. Click the Download button next to the appropriate 7-zip version.

5. After the program finishes downloading, click on the file you downloaded.

6. A warning window might pop up. If it does, click Open.

If 7-zip works for you, then you’re all set. Otherwise, you could look through forums for a suitable replacement if needed.

7-zip's simple installation process reflects its ease of use. Unfortunately, while Mac owners can't take advantage of the program, PC and Linux users will be hard-pressed to find a file archiver that condenses data more efficiently, third-party or otherwise.