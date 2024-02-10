Anaconda can be used to build and launch packages using Python and other supported programming languages It's a handy platform that can streamline the process to make it much easier for just about anyone to get into data science. I'm going to run you through what Anaconda is and how to install it and Conda on Linux.

What is Anaconda?

Anaconda is a data science platform with the ability to facilitate the development and deployment of packages in programming languages such as Python. It's open-source and supports multiple operating systems, including Linux. To manage packages for use with Anaconda, it uses a built-in package manager called Conda. There's also a virtual environment and everything can be installed quickly alongside Anaconda, making it possible to be up and running with a fresh installation in minutes.

With Anaconda Navigator, users with adequate access can launch applications and manage Conda packages, environments, and channels without using the Terminal. Navigator can also search for packages on the official or local Anaconda repository. Depending on how you prefer to develop using Linux, Anaconda is flexible enough to match your requirements. There are even in-depth courses that teach you everything you need to know about coding with Python.

How to install Anaconda on Ubuntu

Installing Anaconda on Ubuntu is just as straightforward as Windows. All that's required is the installation of a few dependency packages and then Anaconda. This guide will run you through each step, though the actual commands needed will vary depending on the desired version of Anaconda.

Open Terminal. Run the following command to download and install prerequisites for Anaconda: apt-get install libgl1-mesa-glx libegl1-mesa libxrandr2 libxrandr2 libxss1 libxcursor1 libxcomposite1 libasound2 libxi6 libxtst6 Download the latest version of Anaconda by using this command, replacing <VERSION> with the desired release found on the download page: curl -O https://repo.anaconda.com/archive/Anaconda3-<VERSION>-Linux-x86_64.sh4 Install the downloaded package by using the following command, again replacing <VERSION>: bash ~/Downloads/Anaconda3-<VERSION>-Linux-x86_64.sh Press Enter. Read through the agreement and enter "Yes" to accept. Press Enter to accept the default install location. Enter "yes" to initialize Anaconda Distribution.

The installer will complete the process and you will have installed Anaconda on Ubuntu!

What to do after installing Anaconda

You can check whether Anaconda is installed and available by checking the version of Conda with the following command:

conda

Launch Anaconda Navigator with the following command:

anaconda-navigator

From here, you will be able to launch installed packages, including Microsoft VSCode. I'd recommend checking the official Anaconda website for details on everything you can do with the platform and learning more about the available courses. Be sure to check your PC's processing power to see whether an upgrade to the best CPUs is warranted for heavier workloads.