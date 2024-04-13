Due to major improvements in their computing prowess, the newer Raspberry Pi boards are capable of running some of the most popular Linux distributions and even the ARM version of Windows 11 without major performance issues. But if you’re bored with the same ol’ desktop interface, you can choose to run Android on these tiny systems. And not just any version of Android; thanks to the efforts of developer KonstaKANG, it’s possible to set up the latest version of the Android operating system on tiny Raspberry Pi boards.

A lifestyle image of the Raspberry Pi 5
What you’ll need

A Raspberry Pi board is mandatory for obvious reasons, and an RPi 3 will suffice for those who don’t mind running an outdated copy of Android. That said, Android 14 is only available on the Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 models, so you may have to switch to a newer RPi model if you wish to install the latest version of Android.

Aside from the palm-sized system, you’ll need a microSD card and I recommend getting one with at least 8GB of space. That way, you can install your favorite Android apps without running out of storage.

Flashing the LineageOS/AOSP files

Assuming you’re using a Raspberry Pi 4 or 5, KonstKANG’s repository provides links for both LineageOS and AOSP releases of Android 14. We’ll use the standard Android version of LineageOS for this tutorial.

1. Start by downloading the portable release of Balena Etcher from the official website.

2. Head to KonstKANG’s website, hover your cursor over the Devices tab and pick your Raspberry Pi model.

A screenshot of the KonstaKANG website depicting the procedure to select the Raspberry Pi model

3. Download the version of Android you wish to use with your Raspberry Pi. Be sure to extract it afterward.

4. Run Balena Etcher as an administrator.

5. Select Flash from file, choose the .img file you extracted earlier, and hit Open.

The procedure to select the LineageOS img file inside Balena Etcher

6. Click on Select Storage before picking the microSD card where you plan to flash the OS files.

The procedure to select the microSD card inside Balena Etcher

7. Press the Flash button.

The procedure to flash the LineageOS image using Balena Etcher

Booting into Android for the first time

Similar to how you'd set up Ubuntu or Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi, you’ll need to configure some settings when you launch Android for the first time on the SBC.

1. Slot the microSD card into the Raspberry Pi and connect all necessary cables before powering on the SBC.

2. Press Start at the Welcome screen.

The LineageOS Welcome screen

3. Accept the End-User License Agreement.

4. Pick the Language and click on the Next button.

The Language option inside LineageOS

5. If you haven’t plugged in an Ethernet cable, click on your Wi-Fi network and enter its Password before pressing Next.

The Wi-Fi settings inside LineageOS

6. Set the Date & time settings, and click on Next.

The Date & time settings in LineageOS

7. Hit Next after you’re done customizing the Location settings and LineageOS features.

The procedure to enable LineageOS features

8. LineageOS will ask you to protect your tablet and recover data from another device.

The Protect your tablet page with the Skip button highlighted

You can ignore these settings by clicking on Skip.

9. If you’re using a keyboard and mouse, be sure to pick 3-button navigation before selecting Next.

The best navigation setting for keyboard and mouse users in LineageOS

10. Click on the Next button two more times to complete the setup procedure.

(Optional) Installing Google apps

If you’ve followed all the steps correctly, the Raspberry Pi will boot into the LineageOS home screen. However, you’ll notice your Raspberry Pi doesn’t have the usual Google Play apps installed.

For beginners, I suggest saving yourself the hassle of installing GApps by switching to Aurora, F-Droid, or another application store. But if you’re a hardened veteran who’s willing to put up with a grueling ordeal to use Google’s App suite, then read on.

1. Download the Arm64 version of BiTGApps from the Pling store.

2. Open the Settings app on your Raspberry Pi.

LineageOS with the Settings app highlighted

3. Type power into the Search Bar and pick Power menu items from the suggestions.

The Power menu items suggestion inside LineageOS Settings app

4. Scroll down and enable the toggle next to Advanced restart.

The Advanced Restart option in LineageOS

5. Access the Notification panel and click on the Power button.

The Power button in LineageOS

6. Choose Restart followed by Recovery.

The procedure to enter the Recovery environment in LineageOS

7. Select the Install tab inside the TWRP interface.

The Install tab highlighted inside TWRP

8. Navigate to the Downloads folder and select the BiTGApps.zip file.

9. Swipe right to install the app.

The Swipe the confirm Flash option highlighted

10. Be sure to select the Wipe Dalvik option and restart your Raspberry Pi.

The Wipe Dalvik option in TWRP

After rebooting the Android-powered Raspberry Pi, you’ll notice Google Play displays an error message claiming that the device isn’t Play Protect certified. This means you won’t be able to sign in to your Google account or download any apps from the Play Store. Thankfully, there’s a fix for that (even though it’s pretty cumbersome).

1. Plug one end of a USB cable into your PC and the other end into the USB Type-C port on your Raspberry Pi, and wait for the latter to power on.

2. Open the Settings app on your Raspberry Pi and enable the Developer options by tapping seven times on the Build Number in the About tablet header.

The Build number highlighted in LineageOS settings

3. Open the Developer options and enable USB debugging and Rooted debugging.

The debugging options highlighted within LineageOS

4. Switch to your PC and set up ADB by following this guide.

5. Open the terminal/PowerShell at the ADB and type the following command: 

.\adb root

The .\adb root command running inside the Windows Terminal app

Be sure to Accept the connection request inside your Raspberry Pi.

6. Next, access the Unix shell by running this command: 

.\adb shell

The .\adb shell command running inside the Windows Terminal app

7. Paste this command inside the Unix shell: 

sqlite3 /data/data/com.google.android.gsf/databases/gservices.db

The sqlite3 command inside the Unix shell

8. Inside the sqlite interface, type the final command: 

select * from main where name = "android_id";

The ADB command used to find out the Android ID

9. Here, the hex string is your Android ID, and you’ll need to certify your device by pasting it on this link.

The hex string (Android_ID) of a Raspberry Pi running LineageOS

10. Reboot your Raspberry Pi once you’ve clicked the Register button on the previous link.

Once the Raspberry Pi reboots, Google Play Services will stop displaying the error message, and you'll be able to log into your Google account.

(Optional) Installing Magisk

Now that we’ve installed Google Play, setting up Magisk is the final step in turning your Raspberry Pi into a full-fledged Android device.

1. Download version 25.2 of the Magisk apk file alongside its LineageOS-compatible zip file.

2. Enter the Recovery mode as you did when setting up Google Play.

3. (Optional) While you're inside the Recovery environment, I recommend flashing the Resize module as it will let you use all the unallocated space on your microSD card.

4. Flash the Magisk zip file inside the TWRP interface before rebooting into Android 14.

5. Using the File Manager, locate the Magisk.apk file and install it.

The procedure to install Magisk

6. Upon launching Magisk, the app will prompt you to finish the installation by restarting your Raspberry Pi.

The OK button highlighted within the Magisk app

7. Simply tap the OK button to wrap up the Magisk setup procedure.

Running Android on the Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi 5 running LineageOS

With that, your Raspberry Pi-flavored Android tablet is ready for use. While even the most expensive 8GB variant of the Raspberry Pi 5 struggles with running Steam games, Android games tend to work well on the device. As such, you can even use the Raspberry Pi as an Android emulator should you grow tired of running retro console games on the SBC.

An image of the Raspberry Pi 5 with two controllers and two microSD cards nearby
