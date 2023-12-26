One of the most popular things that Linux distributions like Ubuntu are often used for is to manage web servers. And just so happens that one of the most popular open-source web server software is Apache. It goes hand-in-hand with Linux, which means getting started with Apache is pretty easy. It is free of charge and is available in Ubuntu's default software repositories. Here's how you can get started with it.

How to install Apache on Ubuntu

To install Apache on Ubuntu, you will have access to the terminal. You'll also need to have sudo privileges. We'll guide you through the process right here. Keep in mind, that you can launch the terminal with Ctrl, Alt, and T. You also will have to press Enter after each of these commands.

Update your local package index with the command sudo apt update Install apache with the command sudo apt install apache2. If prompted, enter your password and agree with y. Once installed, you'll have to adjust the firewall to avoid network errors. Type the command sudo ufw app list. A readout of apps that can enable or disable the firewall will show up. As seen below. Allow traffic on port 80 for unencrypted web traffic with the command sudo ufw allow 'Apache' Check to see if Apache is running with the command sudo systemctl status apache2. Once you confirm Apache is running open your web browser and type in your local IP address. You also can type in localhost or 127.0.0.1

Once complete, the default page for the Apache server will open up to let you know things are set up properly. You can get started with setting up virtual hosts and other tasks. We have some advice in the next section.

Conclusion and other tips

Now that you've successfully installed Apache, there are some other tips to keep in mind. You can start Apache through the terminal with the command sudo systemctl start apache2. Similarly, you can also stop it with the command sudo systemctl stop apache2. If you're running into errors, you can also restart and reload with sudo systemctl reload apache2.

That's it! You should have everything you need to get started with Apache related tasks on Ubuntu now. We hope you found this guide helpful! As a reminder, you might also want to check out the best laptops for Linux, as having the proper hardware always ensures that you can code, develop, and enjoy Ubuntu without any issues.