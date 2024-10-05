Discord is tremendously popular as a communication platform, especially for gamers. It’s also used for technical support for quite a few developers and companies. You can also easily set up your own private Discord server to manage your time and projects. The problem is that Discord for Linux isn’t supported on the Arm processor inside the Raspberry Pi. Not to worry, there are still a couple of options to get Discord up and running on your Raspberry Pi.

Related How to install Discord on the Steam Deck and talk to your friends If you picked up a Steam Deck and want to play games with your friends, then Discord is a platform that works very well.

Install an alternate Discord client

Third-party clients like WebCord or ArmCord are easy to install

For a complete Discord experience, you can install an unofficial third-party client. WebCord and ArmCord are both good choices, but ArmCord might be your pick if you want something lightweight.

You can install either or both of these using Pi-Apps, a community-developed app store for Raspberry Pi. If you already have Pi-Apps installed, skip ahead a bit. If not, here’s how you can install Pi-Apps.

Installing Pi-Apps on your Raspberry Pi

The installation is simple, and you’re bound to appreciate the easy access to so many other apps for your Raspberry Pi. Just run this command in a terminal, and you’ll have Pi-Apps installed in minutes.

wget -qO- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Botspot/pi-apps/master/install | bash

Once done, you can launch Pi-Apps in the Accessories folder of your Raspberry Pi main menu.

Installing WebCord or ArmCord

Now that Pi-Apps is installed, follow these steps to install your preferred Discord client. You can also try both to see which better suits your needs. One thing to note is that WebCord doesn’t support Game Activity, whereas ArmCord does. Both support messaging and file transfers, meaning you could even use Discord on your Raspberry Pi as a Google Drive alternative.

The WebCord developer chose not to include Game Activity because “WebCord is about communicating with each other, not being a gaming platform nor having game integrations,” among other reasons.

Launch Pi-Apps from the main menu under Accessories > Pi-Apps. Close Click Internet > Communications or just use the magnifying glass to search for “Discord.” You’ll see both ArmCord and WebCord, so choose the one you want (or both). You’ll see the installation progress. Once it’s done, access the client you chose from the Raspberry Pi main menu > Internet. Launch the client and log in. You can either log in with your email address or phone number and your password, or you can scan the QR code using the Discord app on your mobile device.

Once installed, you may notice a banner at the top encouraging you to install the official Discord client. You can safely ignore that; while there is a Discord build for Linux, it can not be installed on any Arm-based platform.

Run Discord in your web browser

The easiest method, but it has its limitations

The easiest way to run Discord on your Raspberry Pi is in your web browser. This way, you don’t need to install additional software on your Pi, but you can still use Discord to send messages and files, or chat with folks on the Discord servers you’re a part of.

Open Chromium or your favorite web browser and navigate to discord.com/login. You’ll need to sign in, either using your email or phone number plus your password, or by scanning the QR code from the Discord app on your mobile device.

The main drawback to this method is that you’ll need to keep your browser open to stay logged in. Discord won’t launch automatically at boot, and it won’t be able to detect what game you’re playing. You also might have issues with notifications.

Still, this way of running Discord is great for older Raspberry Pi models.

Keep up with your Discord community even on your Raspberry Pi

You may not think of a Raspberry Pi as a complete replacement for your desktop or laptop. After all, it’s rather underpowered compared to even some of the most budget-friendly PCs. Nonetheless, the tiny computer is great for most communications apps like Discord, and the existence of third-party apps like ArmCord and WebCord makes it easy to get the chat software up and running.