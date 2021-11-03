XDA Basics: How to install fonts on a Mac

Apple computers — Macs — are versatile devices that can be used for education, work, or entertainment. And the latest MacBook Pro only shows how invested Apple is in the Mac lineup. This new beast takes power and capability to the next level, but it’s important to keep it protected. If you haven’t yet, check out our list of best cases for the MacBook Pro. To take better advantage of macOS, users can install third-party fonts to use across apps. Here’s how to install fonts on a Mac.

How to install fonts on a Mac

Search for font files online, using your favorite search engine. You will find some free ones for non-commercial use and other paid ones.

Buy the font you like or download a free one.

Launch the Finder app from your Dock, Launcher, or Spotlight Search.

Navigate to the Downloads folder through the sidebar or from the menubar Go > Downloads.

Fonts come in several extensions, but the most common ones are .OTF, .TTF, and .FNT. Locate the downloaded font file in the Download folder and double click it.

You will get a preview of the font. Confirm that you indeed like the font and want to install it.

If you want to add it to your Mac, hit on the Install Font button.

A progress bar will appear and it shouldn’t take more than a few seconds.

Once installed, the Font Book app will launch and you will be navigated to the newly installed font.

Voila! You can now use it across apps that support fonts, such as Pages.

To remove a font, just head to the Font Book app, and right click on the font.

Hit on Remove “Font” Family.

Confirm you want to remove it.

Now you can use third-party fonts when working on documents in your favorite apps. Just make sure that you download fonts from reliable sources to avoid malicious files. If you receive a warning from macOS when attempting to download or install a font, abort the process, delete the file, and avoid the source in the future.