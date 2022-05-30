How to install iPadOS 15 beta on your compatible iPad

Whether you plan on boosting your productivity, gaming, or consuming media — iPads are great versatile devices that cater to different needs. What used to be a stretched-out iPhone has now become a PC replacement for some users. In fact, some of the newer iPads are supercharged by Apple’s M1 Mac chip. And with every new iPadOS release, Apple introduces even more features that distinguish these glass slabs from the iPhone. What plenty of people don’t know, though, is that the company has an iPadOS beta program that allows you to get your hands on upcoming features before the general public. Here’s how to enroll your iPad and get your hands on the latest and greatest software additions.

List of iPads compatible with iPadOS 15 beta

iPad Mini 4 and later

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad 5 and later

All iPad Pro models

How to install iPadOS 15 beta

Before you install an iPadOS beta on your iPad, you should know that there are risks in doing so. Features and/or apps may break partially or completely. And, as a worst-case scenario, your iPad itself may be bricked if things go wrong. So if you depend on your iPad for work or studies, you might want to stick to stable releases. If you decide to proceed, follow the steps below:

Using Safari on your iPad, visit developer.apple.com or beta.apple.com and download the iPadOS beta profile. The former link requires an Apple Developer account and gives you access to developer beta builds. The latter program is free for all users to join, but public beta builds tend to land a while after developer betas.

Go to the Settings app > General > VPN & Device Management and follow the on-screen instructions to install the beta configuration profile. You’ll have to restart your iPad afterward for the beta software update to appear.

Head to Settings again > General > Software Update and wait for the page to refresh. After the beta update appears, download and install it as you would typically do.

Voila! Once the iPad finishes installing the update, you will get to try out the latest iPadOS beta features.

Voila! Once the iPad finishes installing the update, you will get to try out the latest iPadOS beta features.