Though there has been a shift away from Java for a while, there are still some apps and websites that depend on it to work properly. As such, some users can daily drive the best Mac computers for years without ever having to install Java. However, others might discover early on that an app or website they use often requires Java to be installed. Luckily, you can install Java on Macs with either Intel or Apple Silicon processors straight from Java's website. By following the steps below, you can install Java on your Mac in just a few minutes.

Do you need to install Java on macOS?

In the past, Java was the primary development language used for most apps and websites you'd run into. However, things have changed, and many apps and websites no longer run on Java. This is partly due to security concerns associated with Java on the web. For that reason, if there are no specific apps or websites you use that require Java, there's no need to install it on your Mac. With that said, there are still plenty of apps and websites that still need Java installed to work properly. If you've discovered that an app or website you frequent is built on Java, installing it is an easy way to keep using those services.

How to install Java on macOS

You can install the latest version of Java from the official Java website, and we've sourced direct download links below. Note that there are different versions of Java for systems based on Intel or Apple Silicon. Be sure to choose the correct version of Java for the installation to be successful.

How to find out which version of Java you need

Open the Apple menu in the menu bar. Click the About This Mac tab. Under the Processor section, check to see if you see an Intel or Apple processor listed.

If you have an Intel-based Mac, you'll need the standard version of Java for macOS. However, if you have a Mac with Apple Silicon, you'll need the Java for Arm64 version of the software.

How to install Java on your Mac

These screenshots above reflect the installation process for Java on a Mac with Apple Silicon. If you're using a Mac with an Intel processor, follow the same steps and choose the Java for macOS download link.

Download the version of Java your Mac requires from Java's official website. (Download links for Java for Intel Macs and Java for Apple Silicon Macs.) Click the Java installer in your Downloads folder. In the dmg file that opens, click the Java installation package and open it. Click the blue Continue button to confirm you want to open the installation package. Click the Install button to start the installation of Java on your Mac. You will need to enter an admin password to authorize the installation. The entire installation process should only take a few minutes. Once completed, click Close to exit.

After that, you can start using apps and websites that require Java without an issue.

Should you install Java on macOS?

For many Mac users, installing Java is an unnecessary step that doesn't provide much value. In 2023, it's possible to use a Mac throughout its life cycle without running into an app or website that needs Java. However, there are definitely still apps and websites that run Java nowadays. If you do come across an app or website that requires Java, it's good to know you can always install it in a few simple steps.