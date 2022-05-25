How to install macOS Monterey beta on your compatible Mac
May 25, 2022 12:02am Comment

How to install macOS Monterey beta on your compatible Mac

Whether you’re a student or an employee, Macs are great devices for productivity. The latest macOS Monterey makes them even more powerful and feature-rich. What not everyone knows, though, is that Apple has a beta program for macOS. Through it, you can get your hands on pre-release builds that include the latest additions the company plans on making public. Here’s how you can install macOS beta on your Mac. Be warned, though — beta builds can be buggy and paralyze your workflow.

List of Macs compatible with macOS Monterey beta

  • iMac late 2015 and newer
  • iMac Pro 2017 and newer
  • MacBook Air early 2015 and newer
  • MacBook Pro early 2015 and newer
  • Mac Pro late 2013 and newer
  • Mac Mini late 2014 and newer
  • MacBook early 2016 and newer
XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

How to install macOS Beta

Before you install macOS beta on your Mac, make sure you have a copy of your important files on a different drive or in the cloud. Beta version can sometimes corrupt files or even brick your Mac. It’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to digital valuables.

Apple Developer screenshot

  • Go to Apple Developer > Develop – Downloads, and download the macOS Developer Beta Access Utility. If you’d rather not pay for a developer account, you can join the public beta program instead.

Apple Developer profile installation screenshot

  • Open the file you downloaded and follow the on-screen instructions.

macOS 12 beta installation screenshot

  • After that, it’s going to launch the System Preferences and show you the latest macOS beta version available.
  • Click the button to install it in the pop-up, and then follow any on-screen instructions.

As always, it’s worth remembering that this is a beta version of macOS. So bugs, glitches, and half-baked features are to be expected. The experience will likely be unstable. If you depend on your Mac for work or studies, we advise you not to install beta builds on it — as you never know what to expect.

Do you install macOS beta versions on your daily driver? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags ApplemacOSmacos 12macos montereyTutorial

About author

Mahmoud Itani
Mahmoud Itani

Mahmoud is an Istanbul-based Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. His hobbies include keeping up with tech news, writing articles about Apple devices & services, crocheting, meditating, and composing poetry. You’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, or merely lost in nature. He can be reached on Twitter @Mahmoudzitani or via [email protected]

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.
Load Comments