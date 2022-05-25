How to install macOS Monterey beta on your compatible Mac

Whether you’re a student or an employee, Macs are great devices for productivity. The latest macOS Monterey makes them even more powerful and feature-rich. What not everyone knows, though, is that Apple has a beta program for macOS. Through it, you can get your hands on pre-release builds that include the latest additions the company plans on making public. Here’s how you can install macOS beta on your Mac. Be warned, though — beta builds can be buggy and paralyze your workflow.

List of Macs compatible with macOS Monterey beta

iMac late 2015 and newer

iMac Pro 2017 and newer

MacBook Air early 2015 and newer

MacBook Pro early 2015 and newer

Mac Pro late 2013 and newer

Mac Mini late 2014 and newer

MacBook early 2016 and newer

How to install macOS Beta

Before you install macOS beta on your Mac, make sure you have a copy of your important files on a different drive or in the cloud. Beta version can sometimes corrupt files or even brick your Mac. It’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to digital valuables.

Go to Apple Developer > Develop – Downloads, and download the macOS Developer Beta Access Utility. If you’d rather not pay for a developer account, you can join the public beta program instead.

Open the file you downloaded and follow the on-screen instructions.

After that, it’s going to launch the System Preferences and show you the latest macOS beta version available.

Click the button to install it in the pop-up, and then follow any on-screen instructions.

As always, it’s worth remembering that this is a beta version of macOS. So bugs, glitches, and half-baked features are to be expected. The experience will likely be unstable. If you depend on your Mac for work or studies, we advise you not to install beta builds on it — as you never know what to expect.

Do you install macOS beta versions on your daily driver? Let us know in the comments section below.