How to install the macOS Monterey developer beta

Today, Apple held its keynote for its WWDC 2021 conference, announcing big updates for all of its operating systems, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and of course, macOS Monterey.

macOS Monterey has a lot of new stuff, such as Universal Control, which lets you control multiple devices with the keyboard and trackpad on one Mac. There’s also a brand-new Safari app, the ability to AirPlay to a Mac, and more.

As usual, you can try out the macOS Monterey beta right now. All developer betas are now available.

List of Macs compatible with macOS Monterey

iMac late 2015 and newer

iMac Pro 2017 and newer

MacBook Air early 2015 and newer

MacBook Pro early 2015 and newer

Mac Pro late 2013 and newer

Mac mini late 2014 and newer

MacBook early 2016 and newer

How to install macOS Monterey

Out of the different betas that you can install, macOS Monterey is always by far the easiest. The only real problem here is that with macOS, there’s no simple one-click backup solution like you get with iOS. I always recommend storing all important files in the cloud, so if you have to start fresh, your files are always right there.

Go to Apple Developer -> Develop -> Downloads and download the macOS Developer Beta Access Utility.

Open the file you downloaded and follow the on-screen instructions.

After that, it’s going to launch the System Preferences and show you macOS 12.

Click the button to install it in the pop-up, and then follow any on-screen instructions.

As always, it’s worth remembering that this is an early developer beta of macOS Monterey, and it’s meant for developers. This is going to be unstable. A public beta is going to be available in a few weeks, and it’s advised that you wait for that. Of course, if you just can’t wait, the developer beta is here.