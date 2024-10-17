The best Macs recently received a free upgrade to macOS Sequoia, but what about all the unsupported Macs out there? While Apple is generally heralded for its solid software support, Mac hardware can quickly become obsolete when it stops receiving modern OS upgrades. Apps quickly become no longer supported, websites may fail to load properly on older versions of Safari, and more issues could pop up over time. That's why the average user often starts to look at buying a new Mac when their current one slows down and stops receiving newer macOS versions.

However, just because a Mac isn't officially compatible with a new macOS version doesn't mean that it can't run modern software versions. The creators of a tool called the OpenCore Legacy Patcher have figured out a way to patch new macOS versions onto old hardware, including the latest macOS Sequoia. It's fairly easy to install, even if you're not experienced. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know about installing macOS on an unsupported Mac with OpenCore Legacy Patcher.

Which models are supported by the OpenCore Legacy Patcher?

Before starting this process, you will want to make sure that your hardware is supported by the OpenCore Legacy Patcher. To do that, we'll need to find the exact model identifier for your system. Search System Information using Spotlight search or the Launchpad, then look for the Model identifier row in the list that appears. Take note of your model identifier, because it is necessary for checking compatibility and creating the patcher for your system later.

The models listed below are officially supported by the OpenCore Legacy Patcher. Click the Read more button to expand the list and find your model identifier to confirm compatibility.

MacBook Model Name Identifier MacBook (13-inch, Aluminum, Late 2008) MacBook5,1 MacBook (13-inch, Early 2009) MacBook (13-inch, Mid 2009) MacBook5,2 MacBook (13-inch, Late 2009) MacBook6,1 MacBook (13-inch, Mid 2010) MacBook7,1 MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015) MacBook8,1 MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016) MacBook9,1 MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, 2017) MacBook10,1 MacBook Air Model Name Identifier MacBook Air (13-inch, Late 2008) MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2009) MacBookAir2,1 MacBook Air (11-inch, Late 2010) MacBookAir3,1 MacBook Air (13-inch, Late 2010) MacBookAir3,2 MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2011) MacBookAir4,1 MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2011) MacBookAir4,2 MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2012) MacBookAir5,1 MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2012) MacBookAir5,2 MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014) MacBookAir6,1 MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014) MacBookAir6,2 MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015) MacBookAir7,1 MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015) MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017) MacBookAir7,2 MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018) MacBookAir8,1 MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019) MacBookAir8,2 MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020) MacBookAir9,1 MacBook Pro Model Name Identifier MacBook Pro (15-inch, Early 2008) MacBook Pro (17-inch, Early 2008) MacBookPro4,1 MacBook Pro (15-inch, Late 2008) MacBook Pro (15-inch, Early 2009) MacBookPro5,1 MacBook Pro (17-inch, Early 2009) MacBook Pro (17-inch, Mid 2009) MacBookPro5,2 MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2009) MacBookPro5,3 MacBookPro5,4 MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2009) MacBookPro5,5 MacBook Pro (17-inch, Mid 2010) MacBookPro6,1 MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2010) MacBookPro6,2 MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2010) MacBookPro7,1 MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2011) MacBook Pro (13-inch, Late 2011) MacBookPro8,1 MacBook Pro (15-inch, Early 2011) MacBook Pro (15-inch, Late 2011) MacBookPro8,2 MacBook Pro (17-inch, Early 2011) MacBookPro8,3 MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2012) MacBookPro9,1 MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2012) MacBookPro9,2 MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012) MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Early 2013) MacBookPro10,1 MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012) MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Early 2013) MacBookPro10,2 MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2013) MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Mid 2014) MacBookPro11,1 MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Late 2013) MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2014) MacBookPro11,2 MacBookPro11,3 MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015) MacBookPro11,4 MacBookPro11,5 MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Early 2015) MacBookPro12,1 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBookPro13,1 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBookPro13,2 MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016) MacBookPro13,3 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBookPro14,1 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBookPro14,2 MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017) MacBookPro14,3 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBookPro15,2 MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018) MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019) MacBookPro15,1 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBookPro15,4 MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) MacBookPro16,1 MacBookPro16,4 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBookPro16,2 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBookPro16,3 Mac mini Model Name Identifier Mac mini (Early 2009) Macmini3,1 Mac mini (Mid 2010) Macmini4,1 Mac mini (Mid 2011) Macmini5,1 Macmini5,2 Macmini5,3 Mac mini (Late 2012) Macmini6,1 Macmini6,2 Mac mini (Late 2014) Macmini7,1 Mac mini (Late 2018) Macmini8,1 iMac Model Name Identifier iMac (20-inch, Mid 2007) iMac (24-inch, Mid 2007) iMac7,1 iMac (20-inch, Early 2008) iMac (24-inch, Early 2008) iMac8,1 iMac (20-inch, Early 2009) iMac (24-inch, Early 2009) iMac (20-inch, Mid 2009) iMac9,1 iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2009) iMac (27-inch, Late 2009) iMac10,1 iMac (27-inch, Late 2009) iMac11,1 iMac (21.5-inch, Mid 2010) iMac11,2 iMac (27-inch, Mid 2010) iMac11,3 iMac (21.5-inch, Mid 2011) iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2011) iMac12,1 iMac (27-inch, Mid 2011) iMac12,2 iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2012) iMac13,1 iMac (27-inch, Late 2012) iMac13,2 iMac (21.5-inch, Early 2013) iMac13,3 iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2013) iMac14,1 iMac (27-inch, Late 2013) iMac14,2 iMac14,3 iMac (21.5-inch, Mid 2014) iMac14,4 iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014) iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Mid 2015) iMac15,1 iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015) iMac16,1 iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015) iMac16,2 iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015) iMac17,1 iMac (21.5-inch, 2017) iMac18,1 iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2017) iMac18,2 iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2017) iMac18,3 iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019) iMac19,1 iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2019) iMac19,2 iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) iMac20,1 iMac20,2 iMac Pro (2017) iMacPro1,1 Mac Pro Model Name Identifier Mac Pro (Early 2008) MacPro3,1 Mac Pro (Early 2009) MacPro4,1 Mac Pro (Mid 2010) Mac Pro (Mid 2012) MacPro5,1 Mac Pro (Late 2013) MacPro6,1 Mac Pro (2019) MacPro7,1 Xserve Model Name Identifier Xserve (Early 2008) Xserve2,1 Xserve (Early 2009) Xserv read more

It's important to note that compatibility for all models and operating systems are not the same. Specifically, systems using non-Metal and legacy Metal graphics cards will typically encounter bugs and problems to some degree or another. The OpenCore Legacy Patcher doesn't support PowerPC or Apple silicon Macs, either. To learn more about the known limitations concerning your specific model, we recommend exploring the official GitHub page for the OpenCore Legacy Patcher.

Which macOS versions are supported by the OpenCore Legacy Patcher?

This patcher brings macOS 11 Big Sur, macOS 12 Monterey, macOS 13 Ventura, macOS 14 Sonoma, and macOS 15 Sequoia to unsupported Macs. You will need a Mac running at least Mac OS X Yosemite or newer to run the OpenCore Patcher app, which is used to create install media. Mac OS X El Captian or newer is needed to create installation media for macOS Ventura and newer.

How to install macOS on an unsupported Mac

Using the OpenCore Legacy Patcher is a fairly long process, with four high-level steps: creating a macOS installer, installing OpenCore, using EFI boot and OpenCore to install macOS, and going through post-installation steps.

Before proceeding, make sure you have a backup of your Mac. If you aren't sure how to do this, click the article below.

Downloading and creating a macOS installer

Download and install the OpenCore Legacy Patcher application from the project's GitHub page. (Direct download link) After the app finishes installing, click the Create macOS installer button within it. From here, choose Download macOS Installer if you are starting from scratch or select Use existing macOS Installer if you already have an installer downloaded on your Mac. If you chose Download macOS Installer, you'll need to select the version of macOS you want to install. macOS Sequoia is the latest release, but older versions may be more stable on certain hardware. After making your selection, click Download. Select the macOS Installer from the list of downloaded versions. Next, choose the USB drive you want to use for the bootable installer. Be careful to choose the right one, because the drive you select will be erased. You'll need a USB device with at least 32GB of storage for the latest versions of macOS. Wait for the flashing to finish. This may take a while to complete. When successfully completed, you will see a pop-up appear. Press OK to return to the OpenCore main menu.

Installing OpenCore on your USB drive

In the OpenCore Patcher app, click the Settings button. Then, pick your exact Mac model using its model identifier, which you found earlier. It's critical to choose the correct one to achieve success. From there, return to the main app menu and click Build and Install OpenCore. The app will then start building OpenCore. When it finishes, you'll see an Install OpenCore button. Click it to continue. Next, click Install to disk. Choose the disk that you want to install OpenCore onto. This should be the same disk that you used to create the macOS Installer earlier. Select the partition that you want to install OpenCore onto. For most people, there will be only one option.

Now, the installation media for OpenCore and macOS is ready, and you can proceed by following the steps below.

Using OpenCore to install macOS

Plug your USB drive with macOS and OpenCore installed into the unsupported Mac you wish to upgrade. Restart your Mac, and hold the Option key until you see the boot picker appear. Select EFI boot, then hit the Return key. A similar screen, the OpenCore picker, will appear. Select Install macOS and hit the Return key. The macOS install process will now begin, which may take some time and a few restarts. If your Mac boots up to the boot picker throughout this process, simply repeat steps two through four, and select your Mac's internal drive (a grey disk icon, perhaps called Install macOS or Untitled) in the boot and OpenCore pickers to continue. Repeat step 5 until macOS' welcome screen appears.

What to do after you've installed macOS

After you've booted into macOS, you might think the process is over. However, at this point, you've only installed OpenCore (and EFI Boot) onto the installation media. If you tried to restart your Mac like normal, you wouldn't be able to boot up into the unsupported version of macOS without the USB installation media connected. Luckily, you can solve this problem by installing OpenCore directly onto your Mac's hard drive or SSD.

If you followed the exact steps above, the installer should have applied the post-installation volume patches automatically. Additionally, you will likely see a prompt appear asking if you want to download and install OpenCore directly onto your Mac. Follow the on-screen prompts to continue, or simply download the OpenCore Patcher app onto your Mac and follow steps one through nine in the Installing OpenCore on your USB drive section. Instead of selecting your USB drive, pick your Mac's SSD.

Why you might want to install macOS on an unsupported Mac

The most common reason for wanting to run the latest version of macOS is to access the latest versions of apps and features. For example, the 12-inch MacBook (2016) that I installed macOS Sequoia on with the OpenCore Legacy Patcher couldn't run Slack or Chrome properly on its native macOS Monterey.

It's important to keep expectations realistic, though, because this patcher won't guarantee that every new feature will work on your old hardware. For instance, iPhone Mirroring requires the T2 security chip, so it won't be available on Mac computers without it. Still, using the OpenCore Legacy Patcher is a relatively simple way to keep an old Mac up and running for longer, and you should give it a shot before buying a new one.