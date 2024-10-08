The Raspberry Pi Pico 2’s RP2350 microcontroller includes Arm Cortex M33 cores and two optional RISC-V Hazard3 cores. While these RISC-V cores aren’t as speedy as the Arm Cortex M33 cores, they could still be helpful for projects that don’t require as much processing power. We use this new CPU via the C++ workflow or with MicroPython. Let’s look at installing MicroPython firmware for those RISC-V cores in the Raspberry Pi Pico 2.

Getting started with RISC-V on the RP2350

You’ll need a few things to install MicroPython on the RISC-V cores.

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 or any other microcontroller with an RP2350 SoC

A high-quality micro USB cable (unless your microcontroller board has a different connector, such as USB-C on the Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W)

A computer to connect the microcontroller to - these steps work the same whether your computer is a Windows PC, Mac, or even a Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Pico 2

With a higher core clock speed, double the memory, more powerful Arm cores, optional RISC‑V cores, new security features, and upgraded interfacing capabilities, Raspberry Pi Pico 2 delivers a significant performance boost, while retaining compatibility with earlier members of the Raspberry Pi Pico series. $5 at Raspberry Pi

If your programming project requires components other than those already on the Pico 2, such as LEDs, servos, sensors, etc., you’ll need those connected.

Next, download the RISC-V MicroPython firmware file from the MicroPython resource. Be sure to download the correct preview under the RISC-V CPU mode heading.

At the time of this writing, the MicroPython RISC-V firmware for the Pico 2 is a preview, akin to a beta. Things can and probably will break, so don’t build mission-critical projects with this firmware until it’s out of preview.

Getting the MicroPython firmware for the RISC-V CPU onto your Pico 2

Now, you can install the firmware onto your RP2350-based microcontroller. Follow these steps to do so.

Open the file manager on your computer. This will be File Explorer on Windows, Finder on macOS, or File Manager on Raspberry Pi and most other Linux systems. Push and hold the BOOTSEL button on the Pico 2, connecting it to your computer while holding the button. When the drive RP2350 appears on your computer, release the button. Drag and drop the UF2 firmware file onto the RP2350 drive. The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 will reboot and run MicroPython on the RISC-V cores.

Preparing to run MicroPython code on the Pico 2

Next, you can start coding for the Pico 2 using MicroPython on RISC-V.

If you haven’t already, download and install Thonny for your operating system. Open Thonny and make sure your Raspberry Pi Pico 2 is connected to your computer. In Thonny, go to Tools > Options > Interpreter. Close In the interpreter dropdown list, choose MicroPython (Raspberry Pi Pico). Leave the port dropdown menu set to detect the Pico automatically. The Python Shell should include “Raspberry Pi Pico2 with RP2350-RISCV.” If it does not, repeat the steps above to install the RISC-V firmware.

Writing and running the code

With all of the previous steps out of the way, you can start building your project and code. For this example, I’ll keep it simple and flash the onboard user LED on my Pico 2. If your project uses other components, be sure they are connected to your Pico 2.

In Thonny, create a new blank file by clicking File > New. Enter the code for your project. For this example, we'll turn the user LED on for 2.5 seconds, print a message to the Python shell that the LED is on, and then turn off the LED. Close Save your program to the Raspberry Pi Pico 2. Next, test your script. Click Run > Run current script or the green Run button.

If all goes well, you’ll see the green LED turn on for 2.5 seconds and then turn off. In the Thonny shell, a message will appear saying what’s happened. If not, check your connections and ensure there are no errors in your code.

The MicroPython code used in the example above

Using the RISC-V CPU cores on the Pico 2

The instructions above will get you started on your voyage of programming for the RISC-V cores on your Raspberry Pi Pico 2. They will also work for other microcontrollers that use the RP2350 SoC, of which there's already a huge selection that's still growing. You can start experimenting with the open-source RISC-V CPU in a stable environment with plenty of community support. The Hazard3 CPU cores may have started out as a side project of Raspberry Pi Foundation engineer Luke Wren, but they're available now to everyone.