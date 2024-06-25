Firefox is the default web browser on a fresh Ubuntu installation, but there's good news if you prefer to use Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge as it's effortless to install. Microsoft Edge is supported on macOS, Linux, and Windows, allowing you to synchronize data across all major platforms for a seamless experience. There are two methods to install Microsoft Edge on Ubuntu. First is the GUI and the second is using Terminal.

How to install Microsoft Edge on Ubuntu

There are two ways to install Microsoft Edge on Ubuntu. The first is through the official download page and using the Ubuntu GUI to install the downloaded .deb file. The second is to use Terminal as much as possible.

Using Gnome and GUI

Go to the Microsoft Edge download page. Click the Linux (.deb) link. Click Accept and download. Open Files. Navigate to your Downloads folder. Right-click on the Microsoft Edge .deb file. Select Open With... Select Software Install. Click Show Apps. Select Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft Edge will run you through the initial setup process before being able to use the browser. Signing into your Microsoft Account is optional but recommended to get the most out of the software.

Using Terminal

Open Terminal. Install the downloaded Microsoft Edge .deb file: sudo apt install microsoft-edge-stable Run Microsoft Edge: microsoft-edge

Microsoft Edge will open up. Closing the Terminal tab will also close Microsoft Edge so if you wish to run the app outside of the CLI, follow steps 9-10 in the GUI guide.

How to uninstall Microsoft Edge

Although you may be able to uninstall Microsoft Edge through the Ubuntu Software app, I recommend using Terminal as it requires a single command.

Open Terminal. Uninstall Microsoft Edge: sudo dpkg -r microsoft-edge-stable

Microsoft Edge will now be uninstalled. Also consider deleting the downloaded .deb file, if you haven't already done so.

