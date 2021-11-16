XDA Basics: How to install the new WhatsApp app on Windows

Recently, WhatsApp launched a new beta version of its app for Windows 10 and 11, featuring a brand-new design and features. This new is built using native Windows technologies, instead of using the old web-based app, and it includes new features like video chats and the ability to draw pictures and share them with other users. If you’ve never used WhatsApp on a PC, though, setting it up can be a complicated process. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install and set up the new WhatsApp app for Windows.

The first thing you’ll need to do before getting started is make sure you’re running Windows 10 build 18362 or higher, or Windows 11. Windows versions older than this are not supported anymore, and you’re very likely already running one of them. If you want to make sure, press the Windows key and R at the same time on your keyboard, and then type winver. Press the Enter key and a window will pop up showing you your current version of Windows, along with the build number.

If you meet the requirements, you’re ready to get started.

How to install the new WhatsApp app for Windows

If you’re ready to install the new WhatsApp for Windows, you can start by downloading it from the Microsoft Store. Currently, the app is in beta and hidden, so you can’t easily find it by searching on the Microsoft Store yourself. Instead, you can download the app using the link below:

Download WhatsApp Beta from the Microsoft Store

The link will take you to a Microsoft Store webpage, and then you can click Get to open the Microsoft Store app on your computer. Some browsers may automatically open the app. Then, click Get again in the Microsoft Store window to begin the installation. While the app is on the Microsoft Store, you don’t need a Microsoft account to download it, because it’s a free app without a mature content rating.

Once the app is installed, it will show up in your Start menu, and you can launch it.

How to set up the new WhatsApp

Once you’ve launched the WhatsApp app for Windows, click Get started, and you’ll see a QR code (a square made up of black and white dots) and a series of instructions. You’ll need to have your phone with WhatsApp installed to follow these steps.

The new WhatsApp Beta app for Windows uses the new Multi-device beta feature, which allows you to use multiple devices with your WhatsApp account, even if your phone is offline. On your phone with the WhatsApp app open, tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner (on Android) or the Settings tab in the bottom right corner (on iOS), then tap Linked Devices. Tap the option that reads Multi-device beta, and then tap Join Beta at the bottom of the screen.

Go back to the previous screen and tap Link a device. You’ll need to enter your phone’s security code or whatever method you use to unlock your phone, and then WhatsApp will open your camera. Point the camera at the QR code on your computer’s screen, and it will begin downloading your recent messages to your PC.

Once it’s done, you’ll see all your current chats, and you can start using the app.

Now, you’re ready to start messaging your friends and family, as well as making voice and video calls on WhatsApp even without having your phone online. Facebook – Meta, we mean – has gradually been providing better support for Windows, having launched a native Messenger app last year. We don’t yet know when this app will become fully available, but once it does, all these steps should be the same.

Let us know if you run into any trouble during this process – we’re here to help!