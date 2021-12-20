How to install RAM modules on the motherboard: A beginners guide

Installing RAM is a crucial part of the PC building process. Memory modules are one of the core components without which your PC won’t work. We’ve complied collections of the best DDR4 and the best DDR5 memory modules you can buy on the market right now. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to install RAM on the motherboard. This is a beginners guide, so we’ll try to take you through all the important steps along with some crucial points. Let’s get started:

The first thing you need to figure is where to install RAM on the motherboard. The RAM modules are installed on memory slots. These slots are usually located to the right-side of the CPU socket. Some motherboards have memory slots on both sides of the CPU socket, but those are mostly in case of advanced boards. As a beginner, you’ll likely be looking at a mainstream motherboard, so it should be on the right side. You’ll be looking at four slots stacked together. These slots are fairly easy to locate.

You’ll notice that each individual RAM slot has two clips are either side. You have to press down gently to open them. They don’t go too far, so it’s best if you apply less pressure.

Now, it’s time to orient the memory module to insert it into the slot. You can only insert RAM modules in one way. Simply line up the module in a way that the gap on the connector matches the one on the slot.

After that, gently press it down into the slot. The clips on both sides of the slot will automatically lock itself as the sticks are fully depressed. You’ll also hear and feel a satisfying click once the module is properly installed.

If you’re not filling all the available RAM channels, then you need to figure out which RAM slots to use. If your motherboard has four slots, and you only have two modules, then you need to install the first module in the slot labelled 1. Your second stick will go into slot 2, which is typically the third slot in the row. That’s right, slot 2 isn’t the one that’s next to slot 1.

Sometimes, this depends on the motherboard manufacturer too, so you might want to consult the manual once. Your PC will still boot and work even if you mess up the order. You will, however, miss out on multi-channel capabilities. It’s important to follow the guidelines to get the best performance out of your memory modules.

How to install RAM: Final Thoughts

Installing a RAM on the motherboard, as you can see, if fairly simple. You should have no issues whatsoever, as long as you pay attention to a few important things. That’s true for almost everything when it comes to building a PC. It’s a fairly simple process that just happens to take a lot of time due to the sheer number of parts that goes into a build. We encourage you to join our XDA Computing Forums where you can discuss your build, get product recommendations, and even some advice on your build from the experts in our community. Good luck with the build!