How to Install Android Updates on Xiaomi, Mi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones with MIUI

Stock ROM updates come for all Xiaomi, Mi, and Redmi smartphones in two formats: Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM. As the name implies, Recovery ROMs need to be installed through the Recovery or through the Local Update method, while Fastboot ROMs need to be installed through Fastboot using the MiFlash Tool.

The instructions for all Xiaomi, Mi, Redmi, and even POCO smartphones are common. We’ve maintained Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM database for Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5, so you can get download links for all supported phone for all regions and versions from there.

Recovery ROM Installation

Recovery ROMs come with a .zip file extension and can be installed through the Local Update method from within MIUI. You can also use a custom recovery for installing these ROMs, though do note that device-specific instructions may differ in that case.

Transfer the download .zip file to your phone, and ensure you place the file in the “downloaded_rom” folder in the internal storage of your device. If no such folder exists, create one in your internal storage base directory. On your phone, navigate to Settings > About Phone > System Update, and then press the three-dot icon in the top-right corner, and select “Choose Update Package”. If the “Choose Update Package” is not visible, you need to tap on the MIUI version logo 7-10 times. If the “Choose Update Package” option is missing, tap on the MIUI logo 10 times to activate the option. Choose the downloaded .zip file. Wait for the update to install.

Fastboot ROM Installation

Fastboot ROMs come with a .tgz file extension and require a Windows computer for the installation with MiFlash tool, as well as a phone with an unlocked bootloader. However, despite being comparatively more complicated to install than Recovery ROMs, Fastboot ROMs are sometimes the only way to boot into a working system. For instructions on unlocking the bootloader of your phone, check your device’s subforums on XDA. You can perform the flashing process using the Fastboot binary itself, in which case the Fastboot ROM can be used on Windows, Linux, as well as on macOS.