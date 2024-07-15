Key Takeaways To access macOS Sequoia beta, check device compatibility, sign up at Apple Beta Software Program, and follow installation steps.

Look for the "Beta update" option in settings, select macOS Sequoia beta, and click "Upgrade Now" once available.

While waiting for installation, explore new features like iPhone mirroring with Brady Snider's tests on macOS Sequoia.

We've been really getting stuck into macOS Sequoia, Apple's latest operating system announced during its WWDC24 event. Our own Brady Snider has been casting a critical eye over Sequoia, and he's also been hard at work unearthing all the hidden features and changes made to the operating system. If you want to hop on the new macOS goodness, here's how you can get yourself signed up for the beta.

How to install the macOS Sequoia public beta

First things first, check if your system can run macOS Sequoia. You need one of these to continue:

iMac 2019 and later

iMac Pro 2017 and later

Mac Studio 2022 and later

MacBook Air 2020 and later

Mac mini 2018 and later

MacBook Pro 2018 and later

Mac Pro 2019 and later

If you own one of these, head over to the Apple Beta Software Program and get yourself signed up. Once done, boot up your macOS device and head into its settings. Click on "General," then "Software Update." Next to the entry that reads "Beta update," you should see an information symbol that looks like a lowercase "i" in a circle. Click on that, then click on the drop-down menu that currently reads "Off" and select the macOS Sequoia beta instead. Click "Done," then wait on the Software Update page for your device to work things out. It'll eventually show an "Upgrade Now" button; click that and you're ready to go.

