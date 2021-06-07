How to install the tvOS 15 developer beta with spatial audio

During Apple’s WWDC keynote, one thing that Apple didn’t talk about was tvOS. It did briefly mention that tvOS 15 will include spatial audio, but that’s about it. This isn’t uncommon, of course. After all, there’s only so much that you add to a content-consumption platform.

Nevertheless, you can get your hands on the tvOS 15 developer beta right now.

List of Apple TV devices compatible with tvOS 15

Apple TV HD (also known as Apple TV 4th generation)

Apple TV 4K (both models)

How to install tvOS 15

Here’s the tricky part of installing beta software on an Apple TV: it doesn’t have a web browser. That means that there’s no way to get the configuration profile on your device without connecting it to a Mac. Note that if you wait for the public beta, you can just turn on beta releases through Settings.

Using the configuration profile

Go to Apple Developer -> Develop -> Downloads and click the ‘Install Profile’ next to tvOS 15.

Make sure you have Xcode installed; you can get it for free from the Mac App Store or you can get the new beta from Apple Developer. You also need Apple Configurator.

Make sure that your Apple TV is on, and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Mac. In Xcode, go to Windows -> Devices and Simulators -> Devices.

On the Apple TV, go into Settings -> Remotes and Devices -> Remote App and Devices, which will start the process of the Apple TV searching for devices to pair with. Back in Xcode, you’ll see a Discovered section where you can select your Apple TV.

You’re going to see a verification code, which you’ll need to enter.

Open Apple Configurator and follow the instructions to set up the Apple TV, if it’s not already done.

Click Add -> Profiles, and then add the configuration profile.

Check for updates on your Apple TV as you normally would.

Using the Restore Image

Just like with iOS 15, you can flash an image to your Apple TV. Strangely, Apple only makes this available for the Apple TV (4th generation). This is probably because the Apple TV 4K doesn’t actually have a USB port on it.

Go to Apple Developer -> Develop -> Downloads and download the Restore Image for the Apple TV HD. Connect your Apple TV to a Mac using a USB Type-C cable. In Finder, select your Apple TV. While holding Option, click ‘Restore Apple TV’. Unlike with iOS, there’s no option to check for updates, so this will do a factory reset. Navigate to the image that you downloaded and open it.

As always, it’s recommended that you wait for the public beta. This is the tvOS 15 developer beta, meaning that it’s unstable and it’s meant for developers.