A network-attached storage (NAS) device or home server is like any other piece of technology. Power goes into some hardware and heat is generated as a waste by-product. Active cooling can combat this, which usually consists of at least one fan blowing cool air over the processor, drives, or other vital components. The primary drawback to fans is noise, which can quickly become a nuisance when combined with spinning motors inside mechanical drives. Thankfully, there are some ways to make your NAS or server run quieter.

Clean, replace, or slow down your fans

Spinning blades will inevitably collect dust, which can negatively affect the fan's performance. This requires the motor to spin faster and cause additional noise. By cleaning the blades, you can ensure airflow is as good as it can be at various fan speeds, enabling the system to reduce power to the fan and lowering noise output. Most NAS enclosures will allow you to configure the fan speeds. Running an aftermarket NAS OS on a DIY NAS will have similar settings with wider control.

If possible, replacing the fan may improve performance and noise output. Manufacturers won't use premium blowers on their enclosures and replacing them with more expensive fans could increase airflow, thermal performance, and thus allow you to run the system cooling at reduced speeds.

Add vibration pads to your HDDs

A considerable amount of noise can come from the spinning hard drives inside a NAS or server. With more than one present inside the same chassis, this issue can be exacerbated. Not only does noise emit from the HDDs themselves, but also through the chassis with the spinning motors. One way to mitigate this is by ensuring each drive tray has adequate padding. Some can be purchased for next to nothing and can prove invaluable. Using fewer larger drives can also reduce the scale of vibrations.

Switch to SSDs

This should be considered the last resort as SSDs cost considerably more than HDDs. This isn't usually a concern when upgrading the storage inside a desktop or laptop PC, but when you have six or sometimes more bays to fill, it can become extremely expensive. Because NAS and home servers need to store a lot of data, it's also recommended to spend as much as you can on the highest capacity drive available. This is so fewer drives will be required, reducing heat, noise, and power draw.

Buying the largest SSD can cost $600, if not more. The benefit of using all-flash storage inside a NAS device is the reduction of noise. An SSD has no moving parts. It can get hot and requires some degree of cooling (passive heat pads work well) but you will stop all vibrations and sound waves. If you want a truly silent NAS or home server, you will need to use flash storage. Unlike mechanical drives, you can use more affordable SSDs inside your NAS without as much risk, but always make sure you have backups.