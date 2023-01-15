Google Assistant can do a lot of things, be it simple stuff like giving you weather updates and answering queries or more advanced things like controlling your smart home devices. But did you know that Google Assistant can also help you stay on top of your fitness goals by displaying your activity data, such as steps, calories burned, heart rate, and workouts? In May last year, Google rolled out an update to Assistant that enabled users to link their Fitbit account. Basically, this allows Google Assistant to access activity metrics from your Fitbit account and display them on a Nest Hub and other Google Assistant-powered smart displays. If you’re a Fitbit user and want to see your fitness data on your smart display, follow this step-by-step guide.

How to link your Fitbit data to Google Assistant

Open the Google app on your smartphone. Tap on the profile icon located in the upper right. Select Settings. Tap Google Assistant. 3 Images Close Under All Settings, scroll all the way down, and select Wellness. Tap Activity. From the available options, select Fitbit and tap Connect when prompted. 5 Images Close Agree to the terms. You’ll be asked to sign in to your Fitbit account on the next screen. Once that’s done, you’ll be asked which data from your Fitbit account you would like to share with Google Assistant. Make your choice, and then hit Allow. That’s pretty much it. Your Fitbit data is now linked to Google Assistant.

To see your fitness data on your Nest display, you’ll have to activate Proactive health & fitness results for the device. To do that, follow these steps.

Go to Assistant settings. Scroll down and select Wellness. 2 Images Close Tap Turn on personal results. Under the Other devices tab, find your Nest display and make sure Allow personal results and Always show proactively options are turned on.

Linking Fitbit data to Google Assistant can be useful, allowing you to easily access and view your activity metrics on your smart display. This means that you can quickly check your progress toward your fitness goals without having to open the Fitbit app. Note that the feature is currently limited to smart displays and is not available on smartphones or tablets. Besides, asking activity-related questions isn't supported, so you can't ask Google Assistant, "How many steps I walked today? or what is my heart rate?" But hopefully, this will change in the future.