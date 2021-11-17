XDA Basics: How to listen to Apple Music in Dolby Atmos and Lossless qualities on iOS and macOS

Apple made a move earlier this year that has pressured other music streaming services to change the way their plans and pricing work. Apple Music started supporting Lossless audio formats, in addition to Dolby Atmos, at no extra charge. So subscribers could take advantage of these new perks for no additional cost. As a result, Amazon Music and some other services have stopped charging customers more for accessing Lossless audio, to match Apple’s plan. Whether you own an iPhone 13 or a MacBook Pro 2021, the process is simple. Here’s how to listen to Apple Music in Dolby Atmos and Lossless qualities on iOS and macOS.

On iOS

Head to the Settings app.

Scroll down until you find the Music section, and enter it.

Head to the Dolby Atmos section.

Choose Automatic if you want only Dolby Atmos songs to play in Spatial Audio. Select Always On if you also want to spatialize stereo songs as well.

Go back to the previous Settings page and enter Audio Quality section.

Enable Lossless Audio.

You can then choose between High Efficiency (Cellular Streaming only), High Quality, Lossless, and High-Res Lossless for each of Cellular Streaming, Wi-Fi Streaming, and Downloads.

When attempting to enable High-Res Lossless, Apple warns you that you will need a digital-to-analog converter to take advantage of the quality. So if you don’t have one, stick to regular Lossless quality.

On macOS

Launch the Music app from Launcher or Spotlight Search.

Click on Music in the menubar.

Select Preferences.

Go to the Playback section in the top bar.

Enable Lossless Audio.

Select the audio quality you want for each of streaming and downloading.

Choose whether you want Dolby Atmos to work automatically or always.

Hit the OK button.

Enjoy your music in Spatial Audio and a Lossless quality!

It’s worth mentioning that songs that are available in Dolby Atmos and Lossless quality will have the following icons respectively:

