Setting up a device lock is the first thing many of us do when we get a new Android phone. It’s the easiest way to keep your device and personal data safe from falling into the wrong hands. But there's another simple step you can take to secure your phone even further. App locking is an easy and effective way to protect sensitive information and prevent unauthorized access to your apps. Not only will it provide an additional layer of security for your personal apps, such as banking or social media apps, but it can also help avoid accidental purchases, restrict access to certain apps, and even prevent children from accessing certain apps. In this guide, we'll show you how to set up an app lock on your phone, so you can keep your data safe and secure. Let's dive in and explore the different ways you can lock apps on your phone and prevent unauthorized access.

How to lock apps using the built-in app lock on your smartphone

While Android currently doesn’t offer a native way to lock apps, several OEMs have baked an app lock feature into their custom skins. If you have a Xiaomi, Redmi, OnePlus, Huawei/Honor, Samsung, or Asus phone, you can use the built-in app lock to lock individual apps behind a fingerprint, PIN, or pattern. On most devices, this feature can be found under device security settings. Below, we have provided brand-specific instructions for enabling app lock on some of the most popular smartphones.

Instructions may differ slightly depending on the software version of your smartphone. But generally, you should be able to find the app lock feature under device settings.

Xiaomi, Redmi, Mi, POCO

Go to Setting. Scroll down and tap Apps. Tap App lock and then click Turn on. Add your Mi Account. Set up a PIN, password, or pattern for apps you want to lock.

OnePlus

Go to Settings. Scroll down and select Utilities. Tap App locker. On the next screen, choose the lock method of your choice. Tap Add apps and select which apps you want to protect.

Samsung

On Samsung devices, you can use Secure Folder to store your apps, media, and other files securely. The feature uses the Samsung Knox security platform to encrypt stored data.

Open the Settings app. Tap Biometrics and security. Tap Secure Folder. Sign in using your Samsung Account. Grant the permissions requested by the Secure Folder. Choose the lock method of your choice and tap Next — you can use a fingerprint, PIN, pattern, or password. A shortcut to the Secure Folder will be added to your home screen and app drawer.

Asus

On Asus phones, the app lock feature is part of the default home screen launcher. Here’s how to access it.

Tap and hold the home screen to bring up the customization options. From the bottom corner, select Preferences. Tap AppLock Set up the unlock method of your choice — available options include pattern, PIN, fingerprint, and face unlock. Set up a password recovery method or hit Skip. On the next screen, select which apps you want to lock.

Huawei / Honor

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Security. Tap App Lock and hit Enable. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up a lock method and select the apps you wish to lock.\

Use third-party app locks

Not all phones offer a built-in app lock feature. If you have a Google Pixel or a phone that runs stock Android, such as Motorola, you’ll have to explore third-party app locks to get the job done. There’s no shortage of app locks on Google Play Store, but you have to be careful when choosing one. While they may all serve the same purpose of protecting your apps, some may collect and share your data with third parties for targeted marketing purposes. App Lock - XLock by InShot Inc. and Norton App Lock by Norton Labs are two solid options. Not only do they have an intuitive user interface and onboarding experience, but they also don’t share your data with advertisers. Here’s how to use to protect your apps and data using a third-party app lock.

Download App Lock by InShot Inc. from the Google Play Store. Open the app and tap Start Now to get started. To use the fingerprint you have already registered on your phone, click OK. Set up PIN or pattern as a fallback option. 6 Images Close On the next screen, select which apps you want to protect and then click LOCK. Grant the required permissions to complete the set-up. That’s about it.

