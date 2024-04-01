Whether you need to change your password, update your security settings, or even just check for software updates, it’s a good idea to know how to connect to your router. Most modern routers make it easy with an app that keeps the interface neat but lacks some advanced settings. If you're networking your computers, or setting up a router to use a VPN, you may need access to these advanced settings.

Get the right software and login info

First thing first, if you rent a router from a major ISP like Cox, Spectrum, or Xfinity, the best place to start is with those provider’s apps. For example, the Xfinity xFi app gives you access to most of your router’s settings using your standard Xfinity login information. ISP apps like this allow for remote management of your network, which means you can manage your network from anywhere with an internet connection, which makes it great for parental controls.

You'll need the login information you used when setting up your router initially. If you’ve never changed your admin credentials, they’re likely to still be the default values. Most of the time, this is “admin” for the username, and “password” or “admin” for the password. This varies by model, but it’s also often printed on the bottom of the router.

Log in to a router using an app

If you bought your own Wi-Fi router, you may need to look a little harder for your app. Asus routers use the Asus Router app, TP-Link routers use an app called Tether, and Netgear Nighthawk models use the Nighthawk app. For this example, I’m using the TP-Link Tether app. You may need an administrator username and password from the bottom label on your router. Make sure you’re connected to your home Wi-Fi network on the phone you’re using with the app.

Download your router’s app. For example, TP-Link Tether. You may already have this app installed if you used it for the initial setup. Launch the app and wait for it to find your network. If you're using a VPN, you may need to temporarily disable it. When prompted, enter your admin username and password. If you set up remote management, you can use the email and password you set up at the time.

Close

With that, you should be in the app with access to your devices and settings.

Log in to a mesh system

If you use a mesh system, you may also have different apps such as the Orbi app, Deco app, and eero app. Mesh systems often ask you to create an online account. For example, if you connect using the Orbi app, you'll need to provide your account username and password as well as the admin password. Once you've signed in, however, you often don't need to provide the admin password again. Here's how to log in to your Orbi router using the Orbi app.

Download and open the Orbi app. If you agree to the terms and conditions, check the box and tap I AGREE. Choose Sign into existing account. Enter your Netgear account information and tap Log in. This is different from your admin username and password. Enter your admin password and tap Sign in. Select remember me to speed things up the next time you use the app. You're logged in when you see your Orbi network information.

Close

Sometimes, when you set up a new router, you’ll be prompted to update the username and password. You should do this. If you changed it and forgot what you set it to, you may need to reset the credentials. Resetting your password can be a pain with some routers asking for specific information such as the serial number. Be sure to add your router credentials to your password manager to be safe.

Log in to your router using a web browser

Sometimes using the app is less desirable due to convenience or the fact that many apps ask you to create an online account to manage your Wi-Fi settings. If you want to connect directly to your router to change settings, you still can with many models.

Type in the router’s IP address into a web browser. This is typically something like 192.168.0.1 or 10.0.0.1 depending on your network. On Windows, you can type “ipconfig” into command prompt and look for the Default Gateway address. On Mac, you can option + click the Wi-Fi icon at the top right of your screen to find the router address. You could also try common login URLs like http://tplinkwifi.net for TP-Link routers, http://www.asusrouter.com for Asus routers, and routerlogin.net for Netgear. Enter your admin username and password on the login page. Click Log In.

Close

It’s important to remember that not all routers will work this way, but most will. Nest WiFi and Eero, for example, want you to use the app for everything, and won’t provide much if any information in the web browser. Mesh systems like TP-Link Deco also get fewer settings than their router counterparts.

Once you get access to your router, you should have quite a few options available. Be careful to only change the settings you understand, as some routers give you access to settings that could prevent your devices from connecting. While you're in the settings, it's a good idea to check if there are any firmware updates available since router makers frequently update router software to improve security or add features.

Should you log in to your router?

Logging in to your router is a good idea for a few reasons. First and foremost, you should check to make sure your router's firmware is up-to-date. This is often as easy as clicking a button to check for updates. You may also want to see which devices are connected to your network. If you think the neighbors may be stealing your internet, for example, you would be able to see which devices are connected and in use. You may also want to restrict usage on some devices with parental controls, though parental controls greatly vary by router make and model.

And of course, if too many people have your password saved in their devices, you can change your Wi-Fi password for security. It may also be a good time to make sure you're not using an old form of security, like WEP. You should be using WPA2 at the very least. Making sure your router is running the latest software can also help with security as new firmware releases often address security flaws that were discovered after release.