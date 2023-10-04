While the best CPUs available today are pretty fast, they're also pretty hot, especially Intel's 13th-generation CPUs and AMD's Ryzen 9 chips. While CPUs are supposed to get pretty hot under load, if they get too hot they'll have to run at a slower speed to avoid damage. In the unlikely event that there's so much heat in a CPU that it becomes impossible to handle, a CPU will shut itself down so that it doesn't destroy itself.

What counts as too hot depends on the CPU, but generally speaking, the limit for modern chips is within 90 C to 100 C, and for older chips 85 C was usually the maximum you'd want to see. If your CPU is constantly getting close to or hitting 100 C, or if you just don't like how hot it's getting even if it's technically safe, you have several options at your disposal.

1 Dust your PC off

Dust may be preventing your CPU from getting access to fresh air that's needed for maintaining a good temperature. If you've noticed only recently that your CPU is hitting pretty high temperatures when before it was just fine, this might be why. Lots of PCs come with dust filters that prevent dust from getting into your PC but will clog up and constrict airflow. You need to clean these filters regularly to ensure airflow is good. Even if your PC doesn't have any filters, dusting off the fans and CPU cooler is a good idea.

2 Increase the speed of the fans on your CPU cooler

A cooler works by pushing air over an array of metal fins called a heatsink, which sucks all the heat off a CPU as long as it's cool enough. The easiest way to improve a cooler's performance is to increase the amount of air running through it, which means increasing the fan's speed. There are two main ways of doing this: adjusting the fan speed manually in your motherboard's BIOS or using a useful app called Fan Control.

However, there are some caveats here. Firstly, if your fan is already operating at its limit, then there's nothing to increase here. Or your fan might not even support speed adjustment; only fans with a 4-pin connector can be adjusted. Fan Control also might not support your motherboard and therefore won't work on every PC, though it does support tons of motherboards.

3 Increase the speed of the fans in your case

You can also indirectly improve the performance of your CPU cooler by also increasing the speed of the other fans inside your PC. This applies as much to desktops as it does to laptops, though in many laptops you may find that there's only one fan that's basically both the CPU and case fan. For PCs that have multiple fans, increasing the fan speed of those non-CPU fans should help get cooler, fresher air to the CPU cooler and further reduce temperatures.

However, this has the same problems as increasing the speed of the CPU fan. Plus, the case fans have a much less significant impact on CPU temperatures than the fans on the CPU cooler itself, so this is definitely an instance of diminishing returns. It's worth trying, but don't expect a massive temperature drop.

4 Set a power limit

If none of the above solutions worked, your options become pretty limited. The last thing you can really do without looking at hardware is limiting the amount of power your CPU uses. All the power a CPU (or any processor) uses will turn into heat, which is why the most power-hungry CPUs are also the hottest ones. You can limit your CPU's power consumption through BIOS settings, OEM software for laptops and prebuilt desktops, and through first party apps like Ryzen Master for AMD CPUs and Extreme Tuning Utility for Intel CPUs.

Of course, in most cases limiting power also means limiting performance. There are some chips where the performance drop is very small or even nonexistent (like with the Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 7700X), but usually you will have to expect worse performance, particularly in multicore scenarios.

5 Repaste your CPU and CPU cooler

We're down to hardware-based solutions, and the easiest one is simply replacing the thermal paste between the CPU and the CPU cooler. While a CPU and the bottom of a CPU cooler might both appear to be perfectly flat, they're anything but, and thermal paste helps fill in the gap between the CPU and the cooler so that heat can go from one to the other. This involves removing the CPU cooler from the CPU, cleaning both of them up, and applying a fresh application of thermal paste before putting the cooler back on.

There are lots of possibilities when it comes to reapplying thermal paste and why it might help. Maybe the original paste dried up, or maybe too little was applied in the first place, or maybe there wasn't any applied at all. It's also possible that the person who installed your CPU cooler forgot to remove the protective plastic that is usually on the bottom of CPU coolers, or maybe they didn't screw it in all the way, thus preventing good contact. Whether the problem is thermal paste or not, just trying to reapply it and reinstalling your CPU cooler can help.

6 Get a new CPU cooler and maybe some case fans too

You're probably not going to want to hear this, but one of the best ways to fix an overheating CPU is to just buy a better cooler. After all, if you've done something like pair a Core i9-13900K with a stock Intel heatsink, then you're going to run into issues pretty quickly. The thing is, you don't need $100+ CPU coolers like Noctua's NH-D15 to get great cooling performance. If you're willing to take a chance on a less established brand, Thermalright has tons of cheap CPU coolers, and even its $35 Peerless Assassin 120 SE rivals the NH-D15 and other high-end air coolers.

For a CPU like the 13900K though, you're looking at really high power consumption, and even the best air coolers can't reliably cool it down to less than 100C under full load, though multicore performance would still be pretty good. You might need a liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator, which is going to offer much better cooling than any air cooler. However, liquid coolers will be more expensive than air coolers, but if you're already paying $500 or more for a CPU, this shouldn't be a problem.

7 Get a CPU that consumes less power

Source: XDA Developers

If a new CPU cooler isn't an option for whatever reason, then your only recourse is to get a new CPU that consumes less power. Hopefully you can get one that offers better efficiency and thus the same or similar performance at a much lower power draw, but usually that involves upgrading to a CPU from a newer generation. At least at the time of writing, that's not possible on AM5 as Ryzen 7000 is the only CPU on it, and while LGA 1700 has 12th-, 13th-, and 14th-generation CPUs, they're all very similar and offer similar efficiency.

Hypothetically, maybe you're using an older Ryzen 1000 or 2000 series CPU in a mini-ITX PC where getting a better cooler isn't possible as there's not enough room. In that case, upgrading to a Ryzen 5000 CPU would get you quite a bit more efficiency, and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in particular would be a great chip to get. It's very efficient for gaming and has top-end performance, making it a great candidate for this kind of upgrade.

How to lower your CPU's temperature: Final thoughts

While there are some ways to cool down your CPU without doing more than increasing the speed of some fans or dusting your PC, odds are you'll need to change up your hardware somehow. This may range from applying new thermal paste to getting a brand-new cooler. It's unfortunate that improving the temperature of your CPU might involve spending money, but that's the reality of thermodynamics sometimes.