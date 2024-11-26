Building anything in Blender can come with a high barrier to entry for users who are new to the software. But if you are just starting out and want to create a model that you can actually finish while simultaneously learning about the basic functions of the software, then you should give this easy project a try.

Creating 3D models from 2D images is a great way to start off or practice in Blender without the need to watch hours of tutorials just to learn the tools. Using this method, I was able to create models from some of my favorite anime, movies, and TV series in minutes instead of hours.

What you need to start

To start this project on Blender you will only need 3 things:

A PC or laptop that is strong enough to run Blender

Blender (free)

A reference image of what you want to create (preferably black and white, but color works too)

Keep in mind that certain modifiers or actions will only apply if you are in the correct mode: object or edit. So, if you come across a step you can't complete, this may be the reason.

How to make a 3D model from a 2D image in Blender

For this tutorial, I will be making the Aztec coin from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean. You can use the same reference, or you can find your own image that you want to work with. Just remember that the more complex your image is, the more work you will have to put in to make it look polished in the final model.

Creating the base model

Start a New project on Blender. Select all the elements on the page and Delete them. Close Click on Add (Shift + A), hover over the Mesh option, then add a Plane. Highlight the Plane and then press N to open the transform (item) tab. Close Right-click on your reference image, open the Properties window, go to Details, and scroll down to find out the image Dimensions. Input the dimensions into the transform tab using the X and Y dimensions. The example image here is 1366 x 603. So you would add it as 13.66m and 6.03m respectively. Close

Subdivide the model

Now you will need to go into Edit Mode (Tab), Right-click on the Plane or press Ctrl + E on your keyboard, and select the subdivide function. In the Subdivide menu, change the Number of Cuts value to 100. The more subdivisions you have, the clearer the final model will be. Subdivide against, but this time change the Number of Cuts value to between 3 and 6 and hit Enter. Close

Modifiers and texture

Next head to the Modifiers Properties window and click on Add Modifiers. Hover over the Deform option and select the Displace modifier. Close Now open the Texture Properties tab and click New. Scroll down and click on Open, then select the image you want to use. Now your image should be displaced through your plane mesh model. Close Return to the Modifier tab, click on the Strength option, and change it to -0.25. Click on the arrow in the displace modifier and select Apply. At this point, your model will still look very rough and have quite a lot of noise. Close

Cleaning up the model

Click on the X-axis viewpoint (numpad 3) to view the model from the side, then press Tab to enter the Edit Mode. Press Z and select the Wireframe mode. Close Drag and select the bottom half of the model, leaving only the top layer unselected. Now press X and delete the Vertices. Close To clean up the model, go back to the X-axis viewpoint (numpad 3), press S + Z + 0, then hit Enter to flatten the model. Then press E + Z and move up to extrude the vertices and hit Enter to apply. Close

Smoothing out the edges

From the X-axis viewpoint, use A to select your entire model, then use the Box Select tool (B), hold Shift, and deselect the bottom of your model as seen in the image below. Press P to separate the Selection and then press M to move it to the side. Close Reposition your new model in the center of the workspace, change to Object mode (Tab), then go to the Modifiers tab. Click on Add Modifier, hover over the Deform option, and then select the Smooth modifier. Close Change the Repeat value to 30 and then click on Apply. Press E + Z and move up to extrude the vertices and hit Enter to apply. From here you can optimize your model, detail it, and texture it until you are happy with the final product. Close

An easy and fun project for beginners

Many a Blender veteran will most likely scoff at a project like this. However, for many beginners who are practicing on Blender, there are very few fun projects for users to jump into and learn the basics of the software, which ultimately leads to something they can be proud of or show off. While everyone loves the basic doughnut or coffee cup tutorials, the truth is that most people want to see cool results when they put a lot of effort into their first project.

Using the steps in this guide (and a lot of tweaking), I have made several very easy projects, like the Grimoires (spellbooks) from Black Clover, The Kanto gym badges from Pokémon, the wands from Harry Potter, and much more. After I played around with these projects, I felt confident enough to start on my first project by hand, and now, the rest is history. So, whether you have wanted to start on Blender for a while, or have tried many times but to no avail, then give this fun and easy project a try.