XDA Basics: How to make a meme in 2022 so you can (try to) be funny

Memes have become the language of the internet, and everyone is using them. It’s gotten to the point where it’s hard to define what a meme really is. Nowadays, memes can really be almost any image used in the right context. Any image used as a reaction to a specific situation can be a meme, and sometimes, making a meme is as simple as using that image at the right time. But if you want to make a more classic-style meme, we’re here to show you how.

If you’re my age (in my mid 20s), you’ll probably remember when the word meme was still somewhat new, and memes mostly consisted of images with large text in Impact font. That’s what most probably still think of when thinking of how to make a meme. If that’s something you want to do, the best option right now is probably Imgflip’s meme generator.

Compared to meme generators I used to use back in the day, Imgflip’s is actually pretty cool. It gives you a myriad of templates you can use, and many of them have been adapted so that you can add text in a somewhat natural-looking way. Here’s how to do it:

How to make a meme

To make a meme with an existing template, simply go to Imgflip’s meme generator start by choosing a template. Usually, you can find a template by looking up the most iconic piece of text from that template. For example, if you were to use the template below, you could find it by searching for “change my mind”. You can also try to look up the general concept of the meme, or upload your own image to create a template.

Templates that are already on the site already have text boxes associated with them, and usually, they’ll be placed in a way that makes it easier to just enter the text you want to add and have it appear in the right place, as you can see above. If a specific template doesn’t have the text in the right place, you can move it around, resize the text box, and so on. If you upload your own image, you can also customize the text boxes from the beginning.

You can also change all kinds of settings for the text, including the font, if it’s in all caps, and so on, so it fits the template better. Some templates have set fonts by default, but sometimes it may make sense to change it yourself.

Perhaps one of the most important features of the meme generator is the ability to add spacing at the top or bottom of the template. A lot of modern-day memes are context-sensitive, so you can use the extra space above the image to add context to a particular reaction image easily, as seen below. Of course, if you’re posting on social media, you can always use those tools to add content to the image, it’s all up to you.

Aside from that, you can add an image to overlay on top of the original template or anywhere around the original image, so you have all kinds of ways to make the perfect meme for a given situation. You can even draw on the image, there’s no shortage of options here.

Once you’ve finished making your meme, you can choose to make it private (by default, it’ll be visible to everyone on Imgflip) and remove the Imgflip watermark, though that will cost you money. Finally, click Generate Meme and you’ll be presented with the final image, which you can right-click and save, and a couple of links if you want to share it that way.

And that’s it. You can now get to making as many memes as you want to try to impress your friends, or potentially get them to block you. Either way, that’s the easiest way to create a meme, though if you’re feeling more inventive, you can probably use your own image to make a brand-new one. You can technically do all this with an image editor on your computer, but this is probably the easiest way to do it if you’re not familiar with that kind of tool.