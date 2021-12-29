How to make your iPhone read articles out loud with a single swipe

Apple never disappoints when it comes to accessibility features on its operating systems. For example, you can use a Mac with just your voice and control your Apple Watch by clenching and pinching. One of the underrated features on the iPhone is screen reading. iOS can read text out loud for when you’re driving, working on something else, or just not in the mood to look at the screen. This accessibility feature is easy to use and can be triggered with a single swipe. Here’s how to make your iPhone read articles out loud with a single swipe.

Launch the Settings app.

Scroll down and click on Accessibility.

Tap on Spoken Content.

Enable Speak Screen.

Voila! Now whenever you swipe down with two fingers from the top of the screen, your iPhone will read the content out loud. You can even control the speed of speech if you’re not satisfied with the default 1x. Additionally, you can use the rewind, pause, and skip buttons to control the speech playback.

I personally love this feature because it allows me to listen to articles while doing other tasks in real life. Apple News Plus offers an audio experience, but it’s not available in apps other than News. Speak Screen works across the entire operating system (OS), so you can use it to have your iPhone read long text messages as well.

It’s a very handy addition to iOS that not all users are aware of. Additionally, when compared to Apple News Plus Audio, this feature is available for free and doesn’t require a subscription to work. I find myself using it more than News Plus Audio, even though I’m subscribed to the premium service.

Will you be using this feature to make your iPhone read articles out loud to you? Let us know in the comments section below.