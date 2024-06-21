The AI PC revolution has reignited the age-old debate between macOS and Windows by bringing AI-powered Windows PC back into conversation in a big way. That's right, the battle lines are being redrawn with the emergence of Copilot+ PCs, adding a new layer of complexity to the choice for consumers. There has never been a better time to jump ship and switch to Windows from macOS. If, like me, you're thinking of ditching your Mac for one of the new Copilot+ PCs, then here are a few things you can do to make your macOS to Windows transition smoother.

Related Best AI PCs in 2024 With the addition of an integrated NPU, these PCs will take your AI applications to the next level of efficiency

Set up a Microsoft account for Windows

Start with this, if you don't have one already

While there are workarounds to using Windows without a Microsoft account, it is worth noting that having an associated account will help you get the most out of the Windows operating system and your PC. Use your existing account if you have one, otherwise I highly recommend creating one early in the transition process. I say that because it's a strategic move that unlocks a multitude of benefits, easing your switch and enhancing your overall experience.

Related Can I run Windows 11 without a Microsoft account? Want to use Windows 11 without a Microsoft account? You can use the new OS with a local account, but some trickery may be required.

Not only will you be able to set your Microsoft account in advance according to your preferences instead of rushing through it during your PC's setup process in excitement, but you can also take advantage of integrated products that come with an associated Microsoft account, such as OneDrive, to effortlessly sync your files, documents, and photos across devices. Ensuring you have access to your important data on both your old macOS and new Windows devices is crucial as it eliminates the possibility of missing or losing important files during the transition process. Having a Microsoft account in hand before I started the transition was an invaluable tool for me, and I can't recommend it enough.

Get ready to move all your files and data

Don't leave anything behind

Source: Anker

Transferring your data is a critical step in any OS migration, and it's not something to be ignored in this case, either. There are plenty of ways to transfer your files from macOS to Windows, and they're all fairly straightforward. You can either rely on online file synchronization services like OneDrive, Dropbox, etc., if you don't hoard a lot of data on your PC, otherwise you might want to turn to an external drive or local network for file transfer.

Using an external drive to transfer files is pretty self-explanatory as you really have to just drag and drop your files and data to an external drive and repeat the process as necessary. There's no shortage of external drives out there on the market, and you can easily grab one for your transfer needs at a relatively affordable price. The WD MyPassport Ultra drive I've highlighted below for instance, is a good pick for those who want a drive with lots of storage.

WD My Passport Ultra $80 $100 Save $20 $80 at Amazon

LaCie Rugged Mini HDD $80 $85 Save $5 $80 at Amazon

You can pick up a suitable drive for your use case and format it with the exFAT file system, which both macOS and Windows can write to. Using an external drive will save you a lot of time and effort while migrating all your files and data, and you can even use a copy of everything as a back-up for the future.

Related Best external drives to use with your Windows PC in 2024 The easiest way to upgrade your Windows computer's storage is an external drive. Here are our favorites.

Alternatively, you can also use a local network to transfer files and data from your Mac and your PC. This is great for when you already have the new desktop or the laptop in hand, and want to quickly transfer all your files.

On your Mac:

Go to System Settings > Sharing and check the box for File Sharing. Head to the shared folders section, and click the plus icon. Simply add the folders you want to transfer over to your new Windows PC. Make note of your Mac's network address, which starts with smb://, as you'll need this for file transfer. Click Options and ensure the checkbox next to your username is checked. This step enables network transfer via the SMB protocol.

On your Windows device:

Click the Start button and type run. Open the Run utility, and type two backslashes followed by your Mac's network address. Hit enter to establish a connection. In the newly opened window, type your Mac's login credentials to gain access to the shared folders. Once you get access, simply drag and drop the files as necessary to your PC.

Getting used to keyboard shortcuts

Take control

Getting used to keyboard shortcuts is a crucial part of the macOS to Windows transition, as they are the key to unlocking efficiency and improving your workflow. Unlike macOS, which uses Command as the primary modifier key, Windows uses Control. You'll see a lot of the same keys, like Shift and Fn, that work similarly on both platforms, but keep in mind that you'll have to learn a lot of new keyboard shortcuts to become a power user on Windows. Knowing more about the shortcuts — or at least the ones that you may find yourself using more often — in advance is crucial, as it'll allow you to quickly get used to your routine, thereby reducing the overall time it takes to transition from macOS to Windows for your day-to-day workloads.

I recommend using tools like "PowerToys" or "AutoHotkey" to remap specific keys and create custom shortcuts, tailoring your Windows experience to your familiar macOS habits.

Related The ultimate guide to keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11 Want to get work done faster on your PC? These Windows 11 keyboard shortcuts can help you do things faster without reaching for your mouse.

Understanding software compatibility

Finding alternatives to popular Mac apps that you may have used

You're not going to notice a huge difference in terms of the applications that are available on both operating systems. I say that because many of the popular macOS applications are also compatible with Windows, and the corresponding subscriptions — if any — will also carry over. That being said, you're not going to have any major issues finding alternatives to Mac-exclusive applications either. You'll find plenty of reliable applications and macOS app alternatives on Windows like Adobe Premier Pro, Notepad, Windows Photos app, Word, Excel, and more, that'll help you get things done on Windows.

Related 24 of the best free alternatives to the most popular paid software You don't have to pay for professional software to complete simple tasks. Here are our favorite free software programs for getting work done.

Learn the ropes and take time to explore

Close

Switching to Windows now could be a wise move to be at the forefront of the AI PC revolution, as the operating system is going through more than a few changes to deliver a better overall experience. The transition from macOS may seem a bit overwhelming, but careful planning and the right resources can make it a seamless and worthwhile experience.

Spending some time understanding the difference between each operating system and meticulously transferring your data are among a few crucial things you can do to enjoy the transition process. Also, don't forget to customize your Windows PC with all your favorite apps and folders to make it feel like home. As highlighted above, there are plenty of things you can do beforehand to ease your transition, and this proactive approach will not only ensure a smooth transition but also unlock a world of new possibilities in productivity, creativity, and AI-powered computing.