The terminal is a bit of a hurdle when you're getting started with Linux, but it's a very powerful tool that's faster than the GUI (graphical user interface) in some cases. Windows has its own terminal — the Command Prompt. While PowerShell is the more advanced and sophisticated version of Command Prompt, the latter is still great if you want to learn the ins and outs of using the terminal.

The question is, why should one bother using a terminal in the first place? Well, the GUI might be more accessible, but for a lot of tasks, the terminal is faster. Mastering the terminal can turn you into a power user, and it's worth learning even on the best laptops. In this guide, we'll take a deep look at all the important commands, what they do, and how you can use them to their full potential.

How to open Command Prompt on Windows 11

Before we get into the commands themselves, you need to know how to launch Command Prompt in the first place. Here's how you can do so:

  1. From the Windows Start menu, search for Command Prompt and click the first result that pops up.
    Windows 11 screenshot that shows a search for Command Prompt in Start Menu while highlighting the Run as administrator option.
  2. Some commands will require administrator access. To open Command Prompt with elevated privileges, select the Run as administrator option from the menu on the right.

Now that you've launched the terminal, you'll be greeted by a mostly blank screen with some text at the top. The first line will show your Windows version, and the third line will tell you what directory or folder you're currently working in. You can change directories relatively quickly, and we'll look at this in the next section.

Basic Commands to get started with Command Prompt

It's tempting to jump directly into specific tasks you want to complete with the Command Prompt, but it's always helpful to be familiar with a list of the most common commands. The table below covers some of the most basic commands that every ambitious power user should know. It's more of a general list, and we'll get into specific sections later.

Command Name

Command Purpose

ver

Display the Windows version

help

Provide a list of available commands and their uses

cls

Clear the screen

dir

List files and directories in the current directory.

cd

Change the current directory.

mkdir

Create a new directory.

rmdir

Remove a directory

copy

Copy one or more files to another location.

move

Move or rename files and directories.

del

Delete one or more files.

ren

Rename a file or directory.

type

Display the contents of a text file.

echo

Display a message or turn command echoing on or off.

exit

Close the Command Prompt window.

ping

Test network connectivity to a specified host.

ipconfig

Display network configuration information.

netstat

Display network statistics and connections.

tasklist

List currently running processes.

taskkill

Terminate a running process.

shutdown

Shut down or restart the computer.

systeminfo

Display detailed system information.

sfc /scannow

Run System File Checker to scan and repair system files.

chkdsk

Check a disk and display a status report.

diskpart

Open the disk partitioning tool.

sc

Communicate with the Service Control Manager.

Some of these commands, such as the DISM and SFC commands, will require administrator access. As for the rest, most of them won't be useful on their own, as they require proper syntax. For example, the copy command on its own doesn't do much. But if you use the proper syntax, it can copy a file from the current directory to the directory of your choice.

Here's what a complete copy command would like: 

copy hello.txt D:\Backup

This command will copy the hello.txt file to the Backup folder in drive D.

Commands for navigating the directory

Now, let's get into the specifics. Directory navigation is one of the simplest things you can do in the terminal. This section will cover most of the commands that relate to moving through and managing directories, folders, and files. We'll even include a few example commands to show you how they work.

Command Name

Command Purpose

Example Command

cd

Change the current directory.

cd C:\Users\YourName\Documents

cd ..

Move up one directory level.

cd ..

cd \

Move to the root directory of the current drive.

cd \

dir

List files and directories in the current directory.

dir

dir /p

List directory contents one page at a time.

dir /p

dir /s

List directory contents including all subdirectories.

dir /s

dir C:\

List files and directories in the specified directory.

dir C:\Windows

mkdir

Create a new directory.

mkdir NewFolder

md

Create a new directory (same as mkdir).

md NewFolder

rmdir

Remove an empty directory.

rmdir OldFolder

rmdir /s

Remove a directory and all its contents.

rmdir /s OldFolder

attrib

Display or change file attributes.

attrib +r C:\Users\YourName\file.txt

tree

Display directory structure in a tree format.

tree

tree C:\Program Files

Display tree structure for a specific directory.

tree C:\Program Files

pushd

Save and change the current directory.

pushd D:\Projects

popd

Restore the previous directory saved by the pushd command.

popd

chdir

Change the current directory (same as cd).

C:\Users\YourName

chdir /d

Change the drive and the directory.

chdir /d D:\Games

path

Display or set a search path for executable files.

path

path C:\Program Files

Set the search path for executable files.

path C:\Program Files

subst

Map a path to a drive letter.

subst X: C:\Users\YourName\Downloads

vol

Display the volume label and serial number of a drive.

vol C:

diskpart

Open the disk partitioning tool.

diskpart

mountvol

Create, delete, or list a volume mount point.

mountvol X: /d

fsutil

Perform tasks related to file systems or disk volumes.

fsutil fsinfo drives

sort

Takes input from a file or directory and sources its content alphabetically.

sort file.txt

move

Move or rename files and directories.

move C:\temp\file.txt D:\Documents

copy

Copy one or more files to another location.

copy file.txt D:\Backup

All the commands above will help you to effortlessly navigate and manage directories within the terminal. By mastering these, you can move through the Windows file system with ease and perform a ton of tasks related to managing files or folders.

Disk Management commands

The command prompt also allows you to check disk status, encrypt files, delete volumes, and more. Here's a look at all the important disk management commands.

Command Name

Command Purpose

Example Command

chkdsk

Check a local disk and repair problems

chkdsk C:

chkdsk /f

Check and fix errors on the disk.

chkdsk /f C:

cipher

Encrypt or decrypt files and directories.

cipher /e C:\SensitiveData

cipher /w

Permanently overwrite deleted data on a volume.

cipher /w:C:

defrag

Defragment and optimize a specified drive.

defrag C:

defrag /C

Defragment all local volumes.

defrag /C

chkntfs

Display or modify the checking of disk drives at startup.

chkntfs C:

chkntfs /d

Restore the default behavior of checking drives at startup.

chkntfs /d

diskpart

Open the disk partitioning tool.

diskpart

format

Format a disk for use with Windows.

format D:

label

Create, change, or delete the volume label of a disk.

label C: MyVolume

mountvol

Create, delete, or list a volume mount point.

mountvol X: /d

diskpart

Run the disk partitioning tool for advanced disk management.

diskpart

sfc

Scan and repair system files.

sfc /scannow

fsutil

Perform tasks related to file systems or disk volumes.

fsutil fsinfo drives

wmic

Retrieve detailed information about disks and partitions.

wmic diskdrive list brief

cleanmgr

Open the Disk Cleanup utility.

cleanmgr

compact

Display or alter the compression of files on NTFS partitions.

compact /c /s:C:\MyFolder

diskmgmt.msc

Open the Disk Management GUI tool.

diskmgmt.msc

convert

Convert a volume from FAT32 to NTFS.

convert C: /FS:NTFS

mount

Mount a file system.

mountvol

robocopy

Robust file copy for mirroring directories.

robocopy C:\Source D:\Destination /MIR

xcopy

Copy files and directories, including subdirectories.

xcopy C:\Source D:\Destination /E

Network Commands

There are a lot of commands you can use within the Command Prompt for configuring, troubleshooting, and managing your network.

Command Name

Command Purpose

Example Command

arp

Displays and modifies the ARP cache.

arp -a

assoc

Displays or modifies file extension associations.

assoc .txt=txtfile

ftp

Transfers files to and from a remote network location.

ftp example.com

getmac

Displays the MAC address of network adapters.

getmac

hostname

Displays the name of the current host.

hostname

ipconfig

Displays IP configuration information.

ipconfig /all

netsh

Configures network settings and displays statistics.

netsh interface show interface

netstat

Displays active network connections and statistics.

netstat -an

nslookup

Queries the DNS to obtain domain name or IP address mapping.

nslookup example.com

ping

Tests connectivity between the local machine and a remote network host.

ping google.com

route

Displays and modifies the IP routing table.

route print

tracert

Traces the path from the local computer to a remote network host.

tracert google.com

telnet

Communicates with a remote device using the Telnet protocol.

telnet example.com 23

tftp

Transfers files to and from a remote TFTP server.

tftp -i 192.168.1.1 put file.txt

net

A collection of commands for network operations.

net view \\server

netsh wlan

Manages wireless network settings.

netsh wlan show profiles

pathping

Combines ping and tracert functions to identify network latency issues.

pathping google.com

nbtstat

Displays NetBIOS over TCP/IP statistics.

nbtstat -a <device name>

net user

Manages user accounts on the network.

net user username /add

net localgroup

Manages local user groups on the network.

net localgroup administrators

net use

Connects, disconnects, and displays network drives.

net use Z: \\server\share

net session

Lists or disconnects sessions with the local computer.

net session

net share

Creates, deletes, or displays shared resources.

net share sharename=c:\path

net start

Stops a network service.

net start service

net stop

Stops a network service.

net stop service

net statistics

Displays statistics about the workstation or server.

net statistics workstation

net time

Displays or synchronizes the local machine's time with another server.

net time \\server

net print

Displays print queue status and controls print jobs.

net print \\server\printer

Miscellaneous Commands

Finally, here's a long list of miscellaneous commands that don't exactly fit into any of the categories above. Some of them are related to networking, some handle process management, and others might open certain apps. However, I'm putting them in this table as a lot of them can be used in different ways.

Command Name

Command Purpose

Example Command

auditpol

Displays or sets audit policies.

auditpol /get /category:*

bcdboot

Creates or repairs system partition boot files.

bcdboot C:\Windows /s C:

bcedit

Manages Boot Configuration Data (BCD).

bcedit /set {default} bootstatuspolicy ignoreallfailures

bdehdcfg

Manages BitLocker encrypted drives.

bdehdcfg -driveinfo

bitsadmin

Manages Background Intelligent Transfer Service jobs.

bitsadmin /list /allusers

bootcfg

Configures, queries, or changes Boot.ini file settings.

bootcfg /query

bootsect

Updates the master boot code for hard disk partitions.

bootsect /nt60 C:

certreq

Performs certification authority (CA) certificate requests.

certreq -new request.inf request.cer

certutil

Manages Certification Authority (CA) files and services.

certutil -backupDB "C:\Backup"

chglogon

Enables, disables, or queries logons at the terminal server.

chglogon /enable

chgport

Lists or changes COM port mappings for DOS compatibility.

chgport COM1=COM2

chgusr

Changes .ini file mapping for the current user.

chgusr /execute

clip

Redirects output to the Windows clipboard.

clip < readme.txt

cmdkey

Creates, lists, and deletes stored user names and passwords.

cmdkey /list

doskey

Edits command lines, recalls Windows commands, and creates macros.

doskey /history

driverquery

Lists installed device drivers and their properties.

driverquery /v

date

Displays or sets the date for the system

date 05-18-2024

diskraid

Manages software RAID configurations.

diskraid /status

dispdiag

Generates a diagnostic log of the display adapter.

dispdiag

djoin

Provisions a computer account in the domain.

djoin /provision /domain domain.com /machine machine1

logman

Manages and schedules performance counter and event trace log collections.

logman query

mode

Configures system devices.

mode con cols=80 lines=50

nbstat

Displays NetBIOS over TCP/IP statistics.

nbtstat -a <device name>

openfiles

Displays files opened by remote users.

openfiles /query

powercfg

Configures power settings and displays power configurations.

powercfg /hibernate on

reg

Manages the Windows registry.

reg query HKLM\Software\Microsoft

sc

Communicates with the Service Controller and installed services.

sc query

schtasks

Schedules commands and programs to run at a specific time.

schtasks /create /tn "My Task" /tr "C:\task.bat" /sc daily /st 09:00

setx

Sets environment variables permanently.

setx PATH "%PATH%;C:\NewPath"

timeout

Delays execution for a specified time.

timeout /t 10

title

Sets the Command Prompt window title.

title New Title

tzutil

Displays the timezone of your system

tzutil /g

Making good use of the Windows terminal

Just like Linux, there's lot of stuff to play around with in the Windows terminal. If you ever plan on going the IT or sysadmin career route, knowing the terminal's ins and outs is absolutely crucial. Even if you're just a regular user, a lot of commands here can make your life easier.