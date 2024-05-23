The terminal is a bit of a hurdle when you're getting started with Linux, but it's a very powerful tool that's faster than the GUI (graphical user interface) in some cases. Windows has its own terminal — the Command Prompt. While PowerShell is the more advanced and sophisticated version of Command Prompt, the latter is still great if you want to learn the ins and outs of using the terminal.

The question is, why should one bother using a terminal in the first place? Well, the GUI might be more accessible, but for a lot of tasks, the terminal is faster. Mastering the terminal can turn you into a power user, and it's worth learning even on the best laptops. In this guide, we'll take a deep look at all the important commands, what they do, and how you can use them to their full potential.

How to open Command Prompt on Windows 11

Before we get into the commands themselves, you need to know how to launch Command Prompt in the first place. Here's how you can do so:

From the Windows Start menu, search for Command Prompt and click the first result that pops up. Some commands will require administrator access. To open Command Prompt with elevated privileges, select the Run as administrator option from the menu on the right.

Now that you've launched the terminal, you'll be greeted by a mostly blank screen with some text at the top. The first line will show your Windows version, and the third line will tell you what directory or folder you're currently working in. You can change directories relatively quickly, and we'll look at this in the next section.

Basic Commands to get started with Command Prompt

It's tempting to jump directly into specific tasks you want to complete with the Command Prompt, but it's always helpful to be familiar with a list of the most common commands. The table below covers some of the most basic commands that every ambitious power user should know. It's more of a general list, and we'll get into specific sections later.

Command Name Command Purpose ver Display the Windows version help Provide a list of available commands and their uses cls Clear the screen dir List files and directories in the current directory. cd Change the current directory. mkdir Create a new directory. rmdir Remove a directory copy Copy one or more files to another location. move Move or rename files and directories. del Delete one or more files. ren Rename a file or directory. type Display the contents of a text file. echo Display a message or turn command echoing on or off. exit Close the Command Prompt window. ping Test network connectivity to a specified host. ipconfig Display network configuration information. netstat Display network statistics and connections. tasklist List currently running processes. taskkill Terminate a running process. shutdown Shut down or restart the computer. systeminfo Display detailed system information. sfc /scannow Run System File Checker to scan and repair system files. chkdsk Check a disk and display a status report. diskpart Open the disk partitioning tool. sc Communicate with the Service Control Manager.

Some of these commands, such as the DISM and SFC commands, will require administrator access. As for the rest, most of them won't be useful on their own, as they require proper syntax. For example, the copy command on its own doesn't do much. But if you use the proper syntax, it can copy a file from the current directory to the directory of your choice.

Here's what a complete copy command would like:

copy hello.txt D:\Backup

This command will copy the hello.txt file to the Backup folder in drive D.

Commands for navigating the directory

Now, let's get into the specifics. Directory navigation is one of the simplest things you can do in the terminal. This section will cover most of the commands that relate to moving through and managing directories, folders, and files. We'll even include a few example commands to show you how they work.

Command Name Command Purpose Example Command cd Change the current directory. cd C:\Users\YourName\Documents cd .. Move up one directory level. cd .. cd \ Move to the root directory of the current drive. cd \ dir List files and directories in the current directory. dir dir /p List directory contents one page at a time. dir /p dir /s List directory contents including all subdirectories. dir /s dir C:\ List files and directories in the specified directory. dir C:\Windows mkdir Create a new directory. mkdir NewFolder md Create a new directory (same as mkdir). md NewFolder rmdir Remove an empty directory. rmdir OldFolder rmdir /s Remove a directory and all its contents. rmdir /s OldFolder attrib Display or change file attributes. attrib +r C:\Users\YourName\file.txt tree Display directory structure in a tree format. tree tree C:\Program Files Display tree structure for a specific directory. tree C:\Program Files pushd Save and change the current directory. pushd D:\Projects popd Restore the previous directory saved by the pushd command. popd chdir Change the current directory (same as cd). C:\Users\YourName chdir /d Change the drive and the directory. chdir /d D:\Games path Display or set a search path for executable files. path path C:\Program Files Set the search path for executable files. path C:\Program Files subst Map a path to a drive letter. subst X: C:\Users\YourName\Downloads vol Display the volume label and serial number of a drive. vol C: diskpart Open the disk partitioning tool. diskpart mountvol Create, delete, or list a volume mount point. mountvol X: /d fsutil Perform tasks related to file systems or disk volumes. fsutil fsinfo drives sort Takes input from a file or directory and sources its content alphabetically. sort file.txt move Move or rename files and directories. move C:\temp\file.txt D:\Documents copy Copy one or more files to another location. copy file.txt D:\Backup

All the commands above will help you to effortlessly navigate and manage directories within the terminal. By mastering these, you can move through the Windows file system with ease and perform a ton of tasks related to managing files or folders.

Disk Management commands

The command prompt also allows you to check disk status, encrypt files, delete volumes, and more. Here's a look at all the important disk management commands.

Command Name Command Purpose Example Command chkdsk Check a local disk and repair problems chkdsk C: chkdsk /f Check and fix errors on the disk. chkdsk /f C: cipher Encrypt or decrypt files and directories. cipher /e C:\SensitiveData cipher /w Permanently overwrite deleted data on a volume. cipher /w:C: defrag Defragment and optimize a specified drive. defrag C: defrag /C Defragment all local volumes. defrag /C chkntfs Display or modify the checking of disk drives at startup. chkntfs C: chkntfs /d Restore the default behavior of checking drives at startup. chkntfs /d diskpart Open the disk partitioning tool. diskpart format Format a disk for use with Windows. format D: label Create, change, or delete the volume label of a disk. label C: MyVolume mountvol Create, delete, or list a volume mount point. mountvol X: /d diskpart Run the disk partitioning tool for advanced disk management. diskpart sfc Scan and repair system files. sfc /scannow fsutil Perform tasks related to file systems or disk volumes. fsutil fsinfo drives wmic Retrieve detailed information about disks and partitions. wmic diskdrive list brief cleanmgr Open the Disk Cleanup utility. cleanmgr compact Display or alter the compression of files on NTFS partitions. compact /c /s:C:\MyFolder diskmgmt.msc Open the Disk Management GUI tool. diskmgmt.msc convert Convert a volume from FAT32 to NTFS. convert C: /FS:NTFS mount Mount a file system. mountvol robocopy Robust file copy for mirroring directories. robocopy C:\Source D:\Destination /MIR xcopy Copy files and directories, including subdirectories. xcopy C:\Source D:\Destination /E

Network Commands

There are a lot of commands you can use within the Command Prompt for configuring, troubleshooting, and managing your network.

Command Name Command Purpose Example Command arp Displays and modifies the ARP cache. arp -a assoc Displays or modifies file extension associations. assoc .txt=txtfile ftp Transfers files to and from a remote network location. ftp example.com getmac Displays the MAC address of network adapters. getmac hostname Displays the name of the current host. hostname ipconfig Displays IP configuration information. ipconfig /all netsh Configures network settings and displays statistics. netsh interface show interface netstat Displays active network connections and statistics. netstat -an nslookup Queries the DNS to obtain domain name or IP address mapping. nslookup example.com ping Tests connectivity between the local machine and a remote network host. ping google.com route Displays and modifies the IP routing table. route print tracert Traces the path from the local computer to a remote network host. tracert google.com telnet Communicates with a remote device using the Telnet protocol. telnet example.com 23 tftp Transfers files to and from a remote TFTP server. tftp -i 192.168.1.1 put file.txt net A collection of commands for network operations. net view \\server netsh wlan Manages wireless network settings. netsh wlan show profiles pathping Combines ping and tracert functions to identify network latency issues. pathping google.com nbtstat Displays NetBIOS over TCP/IP statistics. nbtstat -a <device name> net user Manages user accounts on the network. net user username /add net localgroup Manages local user groups on the network. net localgroup administrators net use Connects, disconnects, and displays network drives. net use Z: \\server\share net session Lists or disconnects sessions with the local computer. net session net share Creates, deletes, or displays shared resources. net share sharename=c:\path net start Stops a network service. net start service net stop Stops a network service. net stop service net statistics Displays statistics about the workstation or server. net statistics workstation net time Displays or synchronizes the local machine's time with another server. net time \\server net print Displays print queue status and controls print jobs. net print \\server\printer

Miscellaneous Commands

Finally, here's a long list of miscellaneous commands that don't exactly fit into any of the categories above. Some of them are related to networking, some handle process management, and others might open certain apps. However, I'm putting them in this table as a lot of them can be used in different ways.

Command Name Command Purpose Example Command auditpol Displays or sets audit policies. auditpol /get /category:* bcdboot Creates or repairs system partition boot files. bcdboot C:\Windows /s C: bcedit Manages Boot Configuration Data (BCD). bcedit /set {default} bootstatuspolicy ignoreallfailures bdehdcfg Manages BitLocker encrypted drives. bdehdcfg -driveinfo bitsadmin Manages Background Intelligent Transfer Service jobs. bitsadmin /list /allusers bootcfg Configures, queries, or changes Boot.ini file settings. bootcfg /query bootsect Updates the master boot code for hard disk partitions. bootsect /nt60 C: certreq Performs certification authority (CA) certificate requests. certreq -new request.inf request.cer certutil Manages Certification Authority (CA) files and services. certutil -backupDB "C:\Backup" chglogon Enables, disables, or queries logons at the terminal server. chglogon /enable chgport Lists or changes COM port mappings for DOS compatibility. chgport COM1=COM2 chgusr Changes .ini file mapping for the current user. chgusr /execute clip Redirects output to the Windows clipboard. clip < readme.txt cmdkey Creates, lists, and deletes stored user names and passwords. cmdkey /list doskey Edits command lines, recalls Windows commands, and creates macros. doskey /history driverquery Lists installed device drivers and their properties. driverquery /v date Displays or sets the date for the system date 05-18-2024 diskraid Manages software RAID configurations. diskraid /status dispdiag Generates a diagnostic log of the display adapter. dispdiag djoin Provisions a computer account in the domain. djoin /provision /domain domain.com /machine machine1 logman Manages and schedules performance counter and event trace log collections. logman query mode Configures system devices. mode con cols=80 lines=50 nbstat Displays NetBIOS over TCP/IP statistics. nbtstat -a <device name> openfiles Displays files opened by remote users. openfiles /query powercfg Configures power settings and displays power configurations. powercfg /hibernate on reg Manages the Windows registry. reg query HKLM\Software\Microsoft sc Communicates with the Service Controller and installed services. sc query schtasks Schedules commands and programs to run at a specific time. schtasks /create /tn "My Task" /tr "C:\task.bat" /sc daily /st 09:00 setx Sets environment variables permanently. setx PATH "%PATH%;C:\NewPath" timeout Delays execution for a specified time. timeout /t 10 title Sets the Command Prompt window title. title New Title tzutil Displays the timezone of your system tzutil /g

Making good use of the Windows terminal

Just like Linux, there's lot of stuff to play around with in the Windows terminal. If you ever plan on going the IT or sysadmin career route, knowing the terminal's ins and outs is absolutely crucial. Even if you're just a regular user, a lot of commands here can make your life easier.