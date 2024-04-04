Getting the right central processing unit (CPU) and motherboard working together is vital to avoid hardware damage and system instability. AMD and Intel make it easy to decipher which processors are compatible with the respective motherboard sockets and chipsets. When putting together a new system or upgrading an existing PC, it's important to consider which parts will work and filter out those that will cause problems.

Start with the CPU socket

The key to picking the right processor

The CPU socket is a physical connection on your motherboard allowing the main board and all connected hardware to communicate with the processor. It's either a pin grid array (PGA) or land grid array (LGA), the former having pins on the motherboard and the latter moving the pins to the socket. An AMD processor will not physically fit on an Intel socket and vice-versa. By checking your motherboard manual or model for online assistance, it's possible to check which socket is on the PCB. Intel 12th, 13th, and 14th-gen processors use the Intel LGA 1700 socket, for example.

Each socket has a unique layout of pins and physical dimensions, so like choosing between DDR5 and DDR4 RAM, you mustn't try and force an incompatible processor onto the wrong CPU socket. AMD processors use the AMD AM4 socket for older Ryzen chips and AM5 for 7000, 8000, and newer series. More advanced and powerful processors may use sockets incompatible with standard consumer-grade chips, such as sTR5 for AMD Ryzen Threadripper and FCLGA 2066 for Intel X-Series CPUs.

Usually, the processor is the first component to be decided on, followed by the motherboard. While the rest of the socket isn't important to match the motherboard with the processor, the chipset may determine which generation of processor will work with the motherboard, should a few processor families be compatible with the same CPU socket.

Don't forget the motherboard chipset

You won't get very far with the wrong CPU

The CPU socket is a physical barrier to prevent you from installing the wrong processor but the same socket could be used for multiple generations of processors, and not all motherboards will work with every CPU released. That's where the chipset comes into play. AMD used the same AM4 socket for the AMD Ryzen 1000 to 5000 series processors, but the latest motherboards released for AMD Ryzen 5000 processors likely won't support AMD Ryzen 1000 chips.

Motherboard manufacturers will list the CPUs supported by a particular motherboard on their official website. By visiting these pages, you can get a full rundown of every chip your motherboard will be compatible with. Do bear in mind that some motherboards may require a new BIOS version to be flashed to unlock support for newer processors, and how to do this varies between manufacturers (and sometimes motherboards).

How to check what motherboard you have

Find out the make and model in seconds

Figuring out which motherboard is inside your PC is a straightforward process. It's possible to achieve this through the motherboard UEFI BIOS, the installed operating system, or peeking inside the PC case. This should be done before upgrading (or replacing) the processor to ensure the new chip will work with the older motherboard without any problems. By using the model number and make of the motherboard, you can quickly glance at the CPU socket, chipset, and list of supported processors.

Like system memory, the motherboard manufacturer will test a variety of processors to ensure support. If it's listed on the motherboard support page, it will work.

What else to look out for when shopping for a motherboard

The CPU socket and chipset are important, but the motherboard will need to support all the various parts you wish to connect. Not all motherboards will support PCIE 5.0 flash storage. If you have an available drive, you'll need a motherboard with a dedicated PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot to take advantage of the drive performance. The same goes for USB connectivity, fan headers, RAM support, networking, and more. We've also rounded up five other things to look for in a new motherboard.