A PC slowing down can be the cause of concern as it could be related to software bloat or hardware bottlenecks, the latter of which would require a part upgrade and cost a chunk of change. If you've ever sat in front of your PC and had to wait for a task to complete, be it an app opening or a file list to load, you know the frustration felt by wasting vital minutes of time. Thankfully, there are some ways we can go about addressing this problem before needing to part with hard-earned cash.

This is the most fundamental method of ensuring your PC is running at its best. The operating system plays a vital role in handling all the internal components and should it be out of date, you could experience a system slowdown, especially if it's related to some issue fixed in a more recent version. Operating systems can even be set to check for and install updates automatically, without requiring human intervention. I suggest enabling this where possible to take a load off your plate and keep your PC in tip-top condition.

Disable start-up processes

The more apps that add themselves to the OS start-up list, the slower your boot times will be. Every time your system loads up and you log into your account, the OS will have to load each app, which not only slows everything down at boot but it also means you'll have apps running in the background that you may not require. It's best to disable every app not required by the system or yourself and open them accordingly.

Change the OS power setting

An operating system can be configured to run at set power levels, depending on the power source. This is handy for laptops and other portable devices where the conservation of battery life may be desired at times when the system isn't required to be running at full potential. That's not the same on a desktop PC which is always connected to a power outlet. Battery life isn't a concern here so we can switch the power profile to performance and enjoy the best possible computing experience.

Remove installed bloatware

The term bloatware isn't limited to the software installed by system integrators and laptop brands. It can also refer to apps and other installed "stuff" you no longer use. Maybe you've switched from an AMD GPU to an Nvidia card and haven't yet uninstalled all the AMD software or perhaps you no longe ruse Razer peripherals yet have their software suite still installed. All of this will take valuable system resources, be it storage space, RAM, and processor cycles (if running at start-up).

Drivers are what make hardware work by communicating with other devices. Whether it's a storage drive or a GPU, everything needs a driver to function properly with the OS. Like an operating system, firmware can be updated and a manufacturer may roll out newer versions. An OS can handle these updates itself but you can also apply new versions manually by checking manufacturer websites. A driver reinstallation can also help solve issues with hardware not working properly.

Found a bottleneck? You may need new parts

If you've noticed a bottleneck when running software or games, such as the CPU or GPU hitting 100% load, you may need a new PC part or two. This is when system tweaks and updates will no longer be able to improve performance and the upgrade bullet must be bitten.