How to measure your heart rate on an iPhone without a smartwatch

Apple Watches are famous for their fitness tracking and other non-health-related features. However, not everyone can justify or afford buying one. One of the prominent features on this smartwatch is the ability to measure your heart rate. This allows you to view a live graph reflecting your current BPM on the small screen. It additionally stores this data in the Health app so you can view the fluctuations on iOS. If you’re looking to buy a new one, here are the best Apple Watch options available right now. If you’d rather measure your heart rate without one, you can do so on an iPhone with the Google Fit app. Below are the detailed steps you need to follow.

Download the Google Fit app on your iPhone through the App Store.

Launch it once it finishes the installation process.

You will be prompted to sign in with your Google account — do so.

In the main Home tab, scroll down until you see the Check your heart rate banner.

If you don’t see that banner, force quit the app and relaunch it.

Click on Get started.

Place your fingertip on the camera.

Turn on the flashlight through the provided toggle if you’re in a dimly-lit area.

It will take about half a minute to complete the reading.

Once done, it’ll allow you to optionally save it to the Google Fit database.

Voila! You’re all set. Through this app you can measure your heart rate without using any wearables.

It’s worth noting, though, that this feature isn’t intended for medical purposes. If you suspect that you have a certain heart condition, consult a medical doctor immediately.

I’ve compared Google Fit’s live readings to those of the built-in heart rate sensor in the Apple Watch. The results were pretty accurate when holding my phone steadily and sitting in a well-lit place. It’s actually mind-blowing how similar they were, considering an app is only using your iPhone’s camera while the Apple Watch utilizes dedicated sensors.

Do you actively track your heart rate? If so, do you use Google Fit or a wearable? Let us know in the comments section below.