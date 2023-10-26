One of the best ways to get a grasp on your fitness is to figure out what your VO2 is. Far more than a fancy acronym, your body’s VO2 is a quantification of how much oxygen your lungs are capable of handling. Generally speaking, the higher the VO2 figure, the better, although criteria like age, occupation, and gender also play a big role in determining VO2.

Normally, you’d need to have a professional lab test done to ascertain your VO2 level, but if you happen to own an Apple Watch and an iPhone, you can use Apple’s wearable tech to track your VO2.

What is VO2 max?

A health and fitness term, VO2 max (or maximal oxygen uptake) is a measurement of your body’s long-form aerobic capabilities. Put more simply, it’s fitness data that is best captured when you’re doing a 30-minute run on the treadmill or using a stationary bike for a longer period of time.

Quantified as milliliters of oxygen used per minute per kilogram of body weight (an equation expressed as ml/kg/min), your VO2 max is determined by a number of factors, including gender, age, and overall activity. In most cases, VO2 figures range from 15 to 80. The higher the number, the better your body’s oxygen utilization. Athletes tend to have some of the highest VO2 measurements, because their bodies are conditioned to make efficient use of whatever oxygen they take in.

Knowing your VO2 max is one of the best ways to get a sense of your current fitness level, which can help you determine the types of exercise goals you’d like to set for yourself.

How is VO2 max calculated?

In a professional medical setting, a VO2 max trial may go something like this: Your physician instructs you to hop onto a stationary bike or step onto a treadmill. You’ll probably have to wear some kind of mask that logs oxygen and carbon dioxide. At first, you’ll be pedaling or running along with minimal resistance, but parameters like speed and elevation will gradually increase.

Inevitably, your oxygen intake is going to increase as the exercise gets tougher. When the test is concluded, whatever your highest oxygen intake was measured at is your VO2 max.

How does the Apple Watch measure VO2 max?

The Apple Watch has been able to capture VO2 max readings since the watchOS 7.2 update, released back in December 2020. You’ll also need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later (the feature isn’t available on Series 1 and 2 models, or the original Apple Watch).

The Apple Watch doesn’t capture VO2 data as health care professionals would in a medical setting, but it does actively track a number of fitness metrics. When combined, these readings can give you a sense of your general well-being, as well as your VO2 max.

The Apple Watch will automatically take stock of your VO2 max as you exercise, but it will also log a new VO2 max reading whenever you complete a workout that lasts longer than 20 minutes.

How to set up cardio tracking on the Apple Watch

In order to track your VO2 max and related cardio metrics with the Apple Watch, you’ll first want to make sure your iPhone is running iOS 14.3 or later, and that your Watch is running watchOS 7.2 or later.

Launch the Health app. Select Review under Health Checklist. Tap Set Up under Cardio Fitness Levels. 3 Images Close

On the last few screens, you’ll answer some questions about your age, height, and a few other things. You’ll also able to see your most recent VO2 max reading, and how it compares to folks of a similar age group.