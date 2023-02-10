Have you ever scanned a multi-page file, and the printer software just did not want to cooperate to create a single PDF? We have, and it was super annoying to receive 10 different PDFs instead of one. Thankfully, TinyWow makes it super easy to merge PDF files into a single document.

Why use TinyWow to merge your PDF

Instead of installing new software on your computer and potentially putting your device at risk by inadvertently loading up malware, you can use the web-based TinyWow tool in your browser. All of TinyWow's tools are completely free to use. And since it's online-based, you don’t have to install anything to your local machine.

Using online tools comes with other risks, however, such as how your files are processed on a third-party server. TinyWow's usage policy clearly states that all files are deleted within an hour of being processed. You can even delete them yourself, therefore protecting your privacy as much as possible.

How to merge PDF files with TinyWow

There are a ton of useful tools available on TinyWow, such as the ability to merge PDF files. The entire process is super easy to figure out and since it’s all automated, you won’t have to do too much.

Here’s how you can merge your PDF files:

Start by loading TinyWow’s Merge PDF Files tool. On this page, you’ll first notice that you can upload files from your PC or mobile device, or drag and drop the documents into the browser window. And on the side of the screen, you’ll see the My Files button, which allows you to review and manage all the documents you’ve processed via TinyWow. Confirm you’re not a robot by checking the box for the reCaptcha that pops up. When the files are processed, you’ll be able to see them displayed. You can arrange their order, rotate the document, or delete the file to add another. Adding any extra files requires pressing the Add Files button at the bottom of the page and choosing them from your device, as drag-and-drop isn't supported on this page. Another cool thing to note is that when you’re fixing the order of the pages, you can choose to arrange the entire file you uploaded or go page by page. Click on Merge and you’re done.

Once TinyWow processes your document, you’ll be able to download the final output PDF to your computer or upload it to the cloud. You can also continue working on your file by sending it to another TinyWow service, allowing you to compress the file, protect it, eSign it, add numbers, or rearrange the PDF altogether.

Easy job

The whole job only takes a couple of minutes of your time, so you’re really saving a lot of time and headaches. If you want to merge PDF files easily and for free, look no further than TinyWow.