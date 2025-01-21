One of the best ways to ensure the resilience of your home network is to set up a service to monitor its traffic. After all, you can't fix what you don't know is an issue, and gathering data will show you what needs to be fixed. Monitoring is also important for network security, as better monitoring systems can detect intrusions, DDoS attacks, or other potential issues as they occur.

However, many network monitoring programs don't require expensive hardware because they're designed to be lightweight. All you need is a Raspberry Pi, an SD card to install the operating system, and a little bit of time to set everything up. For this tutorial, we'll use the popular open-source program Ntop, but there are tons of other network monitor packages out there that will run just as well on the tiny SBC.

What you'll need to start

Pick up your SBC and get to work monitoring your home network

To get started monitoring your network with a Raspberry Pi, you only need a few things. Along with the SBC and a memory card to install the OS, you'll also need another computer to copy things onto the SD card and a mouse, keyboard, and monitor if you're going to do all the setup on the Raspberry Pi. If you're comfortable using SSH, you can connect to the Raspberry Pi and set everything up as a headless system.

Other than those peripherals, you'll also want:

This guide assumes you already have the Raspberry Pi OS installed on your SBC. If you're starting with a brand-new Pi, follow the guide below to set up a headless Pi first, then come back.

How to set up network monitoring on the Raspberry Pi

We're going to use the open-source Ntop, which is good for tracking usage, network performance, health, and more