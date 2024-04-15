The Steam Deck isn't just a portable game console, it's also a mini-computer running Linux as its operating system. That means it can be used like a traditional PC, and Valve hasn't locked away any functionality from the user. Some tasks will need additional software to be installed before they can be accomplished, and one of those is mounting ISO files. These are digital files of compressed data that contain the same data as the CD/DVD/Blu-ray disc that they were copied from. Often used for distributing operating system install files, they're also used for archival purposes and for creating game files to use with retro console emulators. It's not hard to mount ISO files on the Steam Deck, and they will function just like any other operating system once mounted.

Related Steam Deck OLED review: More than just a screen upgrade The Steam Deck OLED dropped by surprise recently, and it's a fantastic handheld that's more than just a screen upgrade.

What you need

An internet connection: To download the programs you need to install on the Steam Deck, you'll need a stable internet connection.

To download the programs you need to install on the Steam Deck, you'll need a stable internet connection. An ISO file: You can create your own ISO files from CDs or DVDs that you own with a program like ImgBurn. Some software, like Linux distributions, comes in ISO format as well, and that's what we used for this tutorial.

You can create your own ISO files from CDs or DVDs that you own with a program like ImgBurn. Some software, like Linux distributions, comes in ISO format as well, and that's what we used for this tutorial. Free space on the Steam Deck: You'll need enough space for the ISO file, plus at least that much free space to mount the ISO file.

Related How to install EmuDeck on your Steam Deck to emulate your favorite games If you want to play older games from the past that you loved, then EmuDeck might be the answer to playing some of those older titles on the go.

How to mount an ISO file on Steam Deck

Dive into desktop mode

Mounting an ISO file on the Steam Deck lets you use it in place of a physical disc, so you can copy data, install games, or play disc-based games via emulators. It's essentially a virtual version of a physical disc, and all you need is a couple of programs and enough space for the ISO file.

1. Hold the power button until the menu pops up, then select Switch to Desktop.

Alternatively, press the Steam button to bring up the menu, then scroll down to Power and select it.

2. Open the Discover app.

3. Search for Mount Unmount ISO which is by Pulsar-ai, and install it.

4. Open the Dolphin File Manager and navigate to the ISO file you want to mount.

5. Select the ISO file, move the cursor to Mount/unmount iso image then select Mount.

6. Look for the Devices section on the left-hand pane of Dolphin File Manager. The mounted ISO file will show up here, and can be navigated like any other folder tree on the Steam Deck.

While the Steam Deck will mount any ISO file in this manner, it might have issues running some software from the mounted files. That's usually because of SECUROM or other copy-protection methods put on PC games when they come on physical discs, and can't easily be circumvented. It's worth mentioning that if it's a PC game, using the CD key that came with the disc in the Activate A Product On Steam dialog on your Steam Deck might work to associate that game with your Steam account, so you wouldn't need the ISO file or the disc it was made from.

Related Best storage options for the Steam Deck in 2023 If you want a boost in storage for your Steam Deck, then we have a list of some of the best around for you from SSDs to microSD cards.

Enjoy being able to play games from ISO files on your Steam Deck

Now you know how to mount ISO files on the Steam Deck, the floodgates are now open to possibility. You can create ISO files of games you own on CD or DVD, transfer them to the Steam Deck, and install them to play titles that might no longer be available on Steam. Or you can play games from disc-based consoles such as the PS2 or Xbox, on your Steam Deck using emulators. Playing in this way saves your discs from wear, plus you can play them from wherever you are.