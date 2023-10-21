If you are a Windows 11 user, chances are that most of you have a taskbar and Start menu that’s center-aligned. This is quite different from the left-aligned taskbar we have been used to till Windows 10. The center-aligned taskbar may not be to everyone’s liking, as let’s face it, we are creatures of habit. Thankfully, there is a way to move the taskbar to your liking. Unlike with earlier versions of Windows, you cannot just drag the taskbar to the sides. Also, with a bit of tweaking in the Registry Editor, you could move the taskbar to the top. But first, let’s see how we can move the taskbar, so that it's aligned to the left-hand side.

How to move taskbar to make it left-aligned in Windows 11

Type Settings in the search box on the taskbar and select Personalization > Taskbar. Alternatively, right-click anywhere on the empty space on the taskbar and select Taskbar settings. Under Taskbar settings scroll down to Taskbar behaviors and expand that menu. From the dropdown beside Taskbar alignment, select Left. The taskbar immediately moves to the bottom left-hand corner. You do not need to restart the machine.

How to move taskbar to the top in Windows 11

This process isn’t as straightforward as above. It involves editing the registry, which is a risky endeavor. Modifying Windows Registry should only be done after you have backed up your system. This may or may not work if you have already upgraded to the 22H2 version of Windows 11.

Type Windows + R and enter regedit in the dialog box that opens. In the Registry Editor paste this navigation path in the box marked red: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\StuckRects3 Right-click on StuckRects3 and click on Export to take a backup. Double-click on Settings under StuckRects3. In the Value data segment, click on 03 located in the second row and sixth column. Press Delete, add 01 in its place, and click OK. Now you can either restart the system or right-click on the taskbar and select Task manager. In the Processes tab look for Windows Explorer. Right-click on Windows Explorer and click on Restart. After this, the taskbar will move to the top.

By moving the taskbar and Start menu to the center with Windows 11, Microsoft is trying to veer towards an aesthetic famous with Mac users. But as mentioned earlier, for veteran Windows users who are used to seeing the Start menu in the bottom left-hand corner, it may not be the most intuitive change. Thankfully, it’s easy to change. In case you want to also get your head around the new Settings app on Windows 11, we have you covered.