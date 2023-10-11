There comes a time when you might come across a .7z file in Windows 11. This is a compressed archive format file, designed to make it easier to share large files on the internet. If you're opening this file on the current version of Windows 11 and are running the latest September preview update, you can open it just like you might a .ZIP file. If you prefer, you also can use a third-party software like 7-Zip.

How to open .7z files in Windows 11 natively

Microsoft is currently beta testing the option to open .7z files in Windows 11 without the use of third-party apps. The feature rolled out in the September 2023 preview update for Windows 11.

In the Windows 11 Settings app, choose Windows Update, and check the switch to Get the latest updates as soon as they're available. Check for updates. Install any available updates. Once your PC reboots, you can simply double-click the .7z file you want to open. If prompted, choose File Explorer in the pop-up window. Choose Always. You'll see the extracted file appear in its folder. Click it and drag it to your desktop, or another folder.

Note that though this feature is currently in preview, Microsoft is expecting to roll this out to everyone in October, without the toggle enabled. At this point, you won't need to have that toggle on. The feature was one of many parts of the Windows 11 23H2 update.

How to open .7z files in Windows 11 with a third-party program

If you want to open a .7z file in Windows 11, the easiest thing to do is to simply open it by using a third-party application. Our personal favorite to use is 7-Zip, but there are other options like WinRAR and WinZip that you can consider, but keep in mind those apps only offer free trials.

Download the latest version of 7-Zip. Run the installer by following the steps on your screen. Once the app is installed, launch it. Click the folder icon at the top left of your screen under the Add button. Navigate to where your downloaded .7z file is. Usually by clicking Computer > C > Users > (username) > Downloads. Click on the .7z file, and choose Extract. In the window that pops up, choose the three dot arrows and choose where you want the file to be extracted to then click OK. The .7z file will be extracted to the location you choose, and you can now open it.

Beware of other apps!

That's pretty much all there is to know about opening 7z files in Windows 11. 7-Zip and the native Windows 11 extractor are the ways to go. But we do have a warning: You'll want to be wary of other apps that claim to extract 7z files. If you're not careful, your great laptop or PC could end up getting infected with malware. Stick to known and reliable programs only, and don't risk damaging your computer!