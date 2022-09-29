How to open the Chrome Web Store

The Chrome Web Store is an online store run by Google. It’s mainly used by Chrome browser and ChromeOS users to get extensions. However, as a lot of other web browsers these days use the Chromium project as their base, they can also run Chrome extensions. So if you are using Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, or Microsoft Edge, you can download and install extensions from the Chrome Web Store.

If you’re not sure where to find the Chrome Web Store, we’ll tell you in this guide how you can open it on the Chrome browser, ChromeOS, and other web browsers. The Chrome Web Store offers thousands of extensions. These extensions can do a lot of tasks from translating a webpage to taking screenshots to editing text.

Keep in mind, though that one big part of the Chrome Web Store is on its way out and will longer be supported soon. Come December 2022, you’ll only be able to find extensions on the Chrome Web Store. Google will be discontinuing apps in the Chrome Web Store on Windows, Mac, and Linux in December 2022. After that date, Chrome Web Store apps will only work on Chromebooks.

How to open the Chrome Web Store on the Chrome browser

Opening the Chrome Web Store in Google Chrome on macOS, Linux, or Windows is easy. You’ll just need to manually visit the webpage for the store to get to it. Here’s how you can do that.

Just click this link, or visit https://chrome.google.com/webstore in the URL bar in Chrome. If you want faster access, you can bookmark it. Click on the star icon that you see in the address bar, and pick a location to save it to. We suggest picking the favorites bar, for quicker access. Browse the store and search for the specific extension that you want. When you find it, click the Add to Chrome button.

That’s all that it takes to get to the Chrome Web Store on Google Chrome. Older versions of Chrome used to have an Apps link that would take you to the Chrome Web Store, but Google has now faded that away. You’ll have to manually visit the store, just as you would any other website.

How to open the Chrome Web Store on ChromeOS

Getting to the Chrome Web Store on ChromeOS is similar to doing so on other operating systems. You’ll have to visit the webpage for the experience. Here’s how.

Click this link, or navigate to visit https://chrome.google.com/webstore via the URL bar in Chrome. Find the app or extension that you want. For extensions, click the Add to Chrome button. For apps, click the visit website button. For faster access, you can bookmark the Chrome Web store, or create a PWA for it to add to your ChromeOS launcher. You can bookmark the Chrome Web Store by clicking the star icon in the address bar, and pick a location to save it to.

You can create a PWA for the Chrome Web Store by clicking the three arrows to the right of the address bar, and choose the More Tools option from the menu bar. Then choose Create shortcut. Pick the open as window option and then Create. You’ll see that the Chrome Web Store has been added as an app to the ChromeOS launcher for quick access.

How to open the Chrome Web Store on other web browsers

If your web browser supports installing Chrome extensions, you can open the Chrome Web Store by just going to the Chrome Web Store URL. However, in order to install the extensions, you’ll need to enable support for them in some browsers. Here’s what you need to do.

Microsoft Edge: Go to Menu > Settings , and enable the Allow extensions from other stores toggle in the lower-left corner.

Go to , and enable the Allow extensions from other stores toggle in the lower-left corner. Opera : You’ll have to install the ‘Install Chrome Extensions’ add-on by Opera.

: You’ll have to install the ‘Install Chrome Extensions’ add-on by Opera. Brave and Vivaldi don’t require any special settings to use Chrome extensions.

This is how you can open and access the Chrome Web Store on Chrome, ChromeOS, and other web browsers. If you’re looking for Chrome themes, we’ve selected some of the best Chrome themes you can download. Moreover, we’ve also compiled the best Chromebooks on the market right now. Check it out if you’re into ChromeOS.