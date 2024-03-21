How to open DMP files

Your computer is home to countless files, and not all of them look or even function the same. You’ve got your standard .doc files for Word documents, .jpg and .png files for pictures, and .mp4 files for music tracks. However, when your computer encounters a grievous error and can’t recover, it creates a .dmp document. To diagnose the situation, you have to read the file, which isn’t as straightforward as it sounds. DMP file is short for “small memory dump file.”

Windows creates these files whenever it encounters a dreaded blue screen error, the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). Each .dmp file is full of information that can aid you during the troubleshooting process. While we can’t necessarily help you figure out why your computer crashed, we can at least give you the tools you need to get started. Please note that .dmp files are exclusive to Windows computers – crash dumps for Mac and Linux computers are in completely different formats and can’t be opened with the following instructions.

How to create DMP files in Windows

Computers cannot read most files without specific programs. One might assume that since .dmp files are a crucial part of Windows’ normal functions – when it stops functioning normally, that is – they would be exempt from this rule. This is not the case. If you want to open and read .dmp files, you need to install an optional program onto your PC. But before you do so, you have to make sure your computer will actually generate .dmp files with every BSOD.

Here are your first steps:

Open your computer’s File Explorer. Right-click on This PC (or whatever you named your computer). Select Properties. Click on Advanced System Settings. Click on the Settings button under Startup and Recovery. Make sure the box next to Write an event for the system log is checked. Ensure Write debugging information is set to Automatic memory dump. Set your dump files to be sent to %systemRoot%\MEMORY.DMP. Check Overwrite any existing file if you don’t want .dmp files eating up your hard drive.

How to read DMP files

Once you have set up your PC’s .dmp file generation, you can sleep soundly knowing your computer will create these files and also where it will save them. While you can try opening and reading dmp files on your own, this might prove difficult for the average user. Many people recommend using Windows Debugger (WinDbg.exe) for ease of use.

If you have the Windows Driver Kit, you should already own a copy of Windows Debugger. If not, you can easily obtain the program by following these steps:

Open the Microsoft Store. Search for WinDbg. The correct result should be the first one on your list. Make sure the publisher is Microsoft Corporation, and its category is Developer tools. Press the Get, Download, or Install button to download the program.

How to open DMP files

After WinDbg.exe is installed on your computer, you’re finally ready to open the crash dump file.

Here’s how to do it:

Type the app’s name, “Windbg,” into your computer’s search bar. Right click on the Windbg icon and select Run as administrator. Click the Yes button on the window that pops up. In Windows Debugger proper, click on File. Select Start Debugging. Click on Open dump file. Make sure the correct dump file automatically populates the Dump File line. If not, set Target architecture to Autodetect. Hit the Browse button and select the proper dump file from the C:\\Windows\Minidump folder. Click Open, and the Windows Debugger app will open the file for you. Type “!analyze -v” into the command line at the bottom to translate the file into a legible form.

Depending on the .dmp file's size, Windows Debugger might take a few minutes. Keep an eye on the progress bar, as it will tell you when the program is finished. Once Windows Debugger is done analyzing your .dmp file, you can scan the result for errors.

Dump files are your first step towards preventing BSODs

Even if you can’t make heads or tails of a dump file, using the Windows Debugger app to open and analyze the document will help anyone assisting you. Run the program before you open a ticket with your PC’s manufacturer, bring the computer in to a shop, or even post a question on a computer repair forum. Nine times out of ten, computer technicians will start by asking for your crash dump file, and using the program will let you respond quicker and diagnose your computer faster.