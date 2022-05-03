How to pair Bluetooth earphones to the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is one of the best fitness trackers out there. Even if you’re not interested in the heath-related features, this wearable still can do a lot more than just that. For example, if your iPhone runs out of battery, you can still independently use your Apple Watch to listen to Spotify or Apple Music. This makes the watch a perfect companion when you want to go out for a jog without carrying your phone with you. You can simply use it to track your outdoor workout and listen to music on the go. Now you must be wondering: How do I connect my earphones to this tiny screen? Well, whether you want to pair small Bluetooth earphones or a large speaker to your Apple Watch, the process is the same. Here are the steps you need to follow to turn the Apple Watch into your personal DJ.

How to pair Bluetooth earphones to the Apple Watch

Launch the Settings app on your Apple Watch.

Scroll down.

Click on the Bluetooth section.

Make sure that Bluetooth is actually turned on, obviously.

Ensure that your Bluetooth earphones or speakers are next to your Apple Watch and in pairing mode.

The Bluetooth earphones/speaker’s name should appear on the list of available devices.

Click on its name.

Give it time to connect.

Voila! You can now launch the audio app of your choice on the Apple Watch. It will then use the Bluetooth device as an audio output.

Personally, I always use this feature when my iPhone is running out of charge and I’m on the go. This allows me to preserve my phone’s battery for the tasks that the Apple Watch can’t execute. It’s worth mentioning, too, that if you have AirPods, then pairing them to your iPhone will automatically link them to your Apple Watch as well. So this method is only for pairing non-Apple Bluetooth earphones with the Apple Watch. It also comes in handy when you want to leave your iPhone behind since your Apple Watch can handle both your music and fitness tracking needs without needing you to lug your phone in your pocket.

