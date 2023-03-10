The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is the newest pair of earbuds to enter the market, and it brings a lot of great features to the table. As we mentioned in our OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review, these earbuds look and sound great, and they also offer good value for your money, going against the high-end offerings on the market from the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Google.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also support Google's Fast Pair service, meaning you can connect them to pretty much any modern Android phone with just a tap of a button. If you're wondering how that works or if you want to know how to connect the earbuds with a phone that doesn't support Fast Pair, then here's a tutorial on how to connect the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with different devices:

How to pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to an Android phone using Google Fast Pair

The OnePluds Buds Pro 2 earbuds, as we mentioned earlier in this post, support Google's Fast Pair service to pair with your Android phone easily. Since Fast Pair is available in Android versions 6.0 and above, you should be able to use it to pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds to pretty much any modern Android phone with just a tap of a button. Here's how to do it:

Turn on or simply open the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 case with the earbuds in it to enter the pairing mode. The earbuds will automatically enter pairing mode if you're using them for the first time. If not, you'll have to manually press and hold the button on the case for a few seconds until you see the LED indicator flashing to put them into pairing mode. Now, simply hold the device near your Android device with Bluetooth enabled to see a pop-up window prompting you to Connect the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Just tap Connect to establish a Bluetooth connection, and you should be good to go.

2 Images

Close

How to pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 without Google Fast Pair

Google's Fast Pair service makes it incredibly easy to pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with all modern Android phones. It's easy to use, and it works every time without any issues. But what if you want to pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with a device that doesn't support Google's Fast Pair? This could be an iPhone or a very old Android phone or a Windows or a Mac computer too. If you're trying to pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with any of those devices, then here's how you to do it:

Place the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in the charging case and put them in pairing mode by pressing and holding the button on the case for a few seconds until you see the LED indicator flashing in white color. Once your earbuds are ready to pair, simply head to the Bluetooth settings of your device, and select the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 from the list of available devices.

And that's how you pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds to your device. The process of pairing the earbuds, as you can see, is fairly simple. Google's Fast Pair makes it really easy to pair these earbuds, but you shouldn't have any issues pairing them with a device that doesn't support Fast Pair either.

Unlike Samsung, OnePlus doesn't deprive you of any features when you pair its earbuds with other smartphones. So you can download the HeyMelody app to access and customize all the earbuds settings for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on other devices. It's available to download on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, so be sure to check it out. You can head over to our how to setup and use the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 tutorial to learn more about setting up the HeyMelody app on your smartphone.

So what are your thoughts on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds? Have you purchased one already, or are you planning to buy one for your device? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.